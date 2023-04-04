Kindness is a simple choice that can greatly affect the quality of a person’s wellbeing. Love and kindness always makes a difference and are never wasted. Kindness actually blesses the giver and the receiver. Recognition of kindness is the beginning of wisdom.

Research has shown that random acts of kindness can boost heart health and increase longevity. Acts of kindness or volunteering has actually been used to treat depression. Performing acts of kindness actually lowers blood pressure, dilates blood vessels, an ultimately improves cardiovascular health. Acts of kindness are usually free and the benefits are great mentally and physically.

Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.

