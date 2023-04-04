Kindness is a simple choice that can greatly affect the quality of a person’s wellbeing. Love and kindness always makes a difference and are never wasted. Kindness actually blesses the giver and the receiver. Recognition of kindness is the beginning of wisdom.
Research has shown that random acts of kindness can boost heart health and increase longevity. Acts of kindness or volunteering has actually been used to treat depression. Performing acts of kindness actually lowers blood pressure, dilates blood vessels, an ultimately improves cardiovascular health. Acts of kindness are usually free and the benefits are great mentally and physically.
Examples of kindness are listed below:
1) Reach out to a loved one to let them know that you are thinking of them.
This can be a telephone call, a text, or a postcard.
2) Give a tired parent a break by free babysitting.
3) Praise a local business with a compliment or thank you for their service.
4) Send a thank-you email or text to a friend.
5) Volunteer at local food bank or free clinic.
6) Donate to food bank or an animal shelter food or clothing.
7) Help a neighbor by removing snow or cutting grass free.
8) Help disabled persons or elderly with simple tasks.
9) Speak to people and say “good morning” or “have a good day.”
10) Gifts to charity or church.
Be kind to yourself because:
1. Kindness is an antidote to stress.
2. Kindness can help anxiety and depression.
3. Kindness can improve heart health.
4. Kindness may help diabetes management.
5. Kindness promotes happiness.
6. Kindness cay help you live longer.
7. Kindness can help cope with cancer.
Kindness needs guidelines to get the most benefits.
1. Practice compassion and empathy for yourself.
2. Set boundaries and it is OK to say “no.”
3. Let go of anger. Chronic anger is bad for your heart.
4. Volunteer your time can boost self-esteem.
5. Show kindness in the workplace and this can promote kindness by fellow employees.
Kindness is being friendly, generous and considerate. Kindness starts with being kind to yourself. You treat others better when you take care of yourself. Everyone has challenges and compassion recognizes our shared human condition and can lead to kindness.
We are happier when we act in service to others. We are happier when we are kind to ourselves or anyone else. We have control over ourselves and we can choose kindness. Kindness with no audience and no expectation of credit is the best kind. Practicing kindness is easier the more you do it. Practicing kindness can encourage kindness in others. Kindness may be lasting and may be remembered by you or others years in the future.
Acts of kindness are good for your health. Let us all remember to practice acts of kindness every day. Acts of kindness is an opportunity to improve ourselves and others and our world. Acts of kindness are usually free.
The Bible refers to kindness in Colossians 3:12.
“As God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, clothe yourself with compassion, kindness, humility, meekness and patience.”
Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.