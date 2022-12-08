We all recognize that a good education is important for a good career and stable life. Less recognized is the impact of education on health outcomes. Americans with more education live longer, healthier lives than those with fewer years of schooling. This article will explore how education can improve your health in numerous ways.

Many studies have shown that higher levels of education correlate with decreased mortality rates and this is true across all age, gender and racial groups. Mortality rates of U.S. adults age 45 to 64 illustrates strongly that increase in education level is associated with lower mortality rates. Adults with at least 17 years of education have a mortality rate 93% lower than those adult with 11 years or less of education. These preventable causes of death such as lung cancer, respiratory diseases, homicide and accidents are lower as education status increases. As the levels of education in the U.S. have increased so have the mortality rates decreased.

Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.