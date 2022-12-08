We all recognize that a good education is important for a good career and stable life. Less recognized is the impact of education on health outcomes. Americans with more education live longer, healthier lives than those with fewer years of schooling. This article will explore how education can improve your health in numerous ways.
Many studies have shown that higher levels of education correlate with decreased mortality rates and this is true across all age, gender and racial groups. Mortality rates of U.S. adults age 45 to 64 illustrates strongly that increase in education level is associated with lower mortality rates. Adults with at least 17 years of education have a mortality rate 93% lower than those adult with 11 years or less of education. These preventable causes of death such as lung cancer, respiratory diseases, homicide and accidents are lower as education status increases. As the levels of education in the U.S. have increased so have the mortality rates decreased.
Studies show that adults in the U.S. with higher education levels experience less stress associated with economic hardships. More educated adults are less likely to use unhealthy coping behaviors. Long-term stress is associated with poor physical and mental health, and this is particularly true of individuals in lower socioeconomic status. Economic or occupational stress is more common in the less educated.
The more educated adults in the U.S. are less likely to smoke. Those adults who don’t graduate from high school have a smoking rate of 35% and those who graduate from college have a smoking rate of 13%. CDC reports that smoking causes 480,000 deaths a year in the U.S., which is nearly one in five deaths. More that 10 times as many Americans have died prematurely from smoking than in all the wars fought by the U.S.
Unemployment is associated with adverse health outcomes. College graduates have less unemployment than high school graduates. Employed adults reported general health as excellent or very good 62% of the time. Unemployed adults for more that a year reported excellent or very good health 39% of the time. Higher levels of education is associated with decreased prevalence of common diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and hypertension.
Lower levels of education is associated with common mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Studies show that less education, recent income decreases and poor housing are the socioeconomic variables that are significantly associated with mental health disorders.
Higher educated people have more access to more resources related to healthy living. Eating a healthy diet and regular exercise are related to higher education levels. College graduates eat better and maintain regular exercise habits and this has important effects on their health.
Access to health care services is important for your health. Individuals with higher income levels are more like to have health insurance. Adults with health insurance are more like to see their physician and experience better health outcomes.
Education is one of the driving forces to our health outcomes. The relationship between education and health is proven by numerous scientific studies. Education has proven to be one of the most important contributors toward morbidity (disease) and mortality (death). Education level touches every aspect of human life such as career, income, health, economy, longevity and success.
Education of all Americans is so important to the success of our country. All Americans need to take advantage of the many opportunities we have available in this country for education. As a doctor, I encourage all Americans to take advantage of education to improve their health.
Dr. John Eichelberger is retired from Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and teaching at Montgomery Family Residency Program. He is a volunteer physician at Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Hospice Care of the Piedmont.