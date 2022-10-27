Women must lead the way to rational legislation that preserves women’s decision power over their pregnancy. Abortion is an all encompassing term for the elimination of fetal cells or embryos from a woman’s body. It encompasses a wide variety of health matters. Women do not seek abortion lightly. They discard fetal cells to be able to support their born children. They put off pregnancy in order to prepare themselves for self sufficiency and the ability to support a child. Those of us in supportive marriages must not assume all women have a helping partner to raise their children.

Further, a woman must be able to discard a damaged or dying fetus in order to bear a successful pregnancy in the future or to save her own life. Physicians must be free to protect their patients’ lives. Women must be able to discard fetal cells that result from illegal, deeply damaging sexual assault. Under laws being passed or considered those cells are considered to be more important that the life of the assaulted woman or girl who will bear the horror of rape all her life. We must not punish the victim.

Barbara A. Jackson, of Greenwood, is mother of four and grandmother of eight. An active community volunteer, she is founding chairwoman of Greenwood County Food Bank and recently retired from the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services board. She was awarded the Order of the Palmetto for her work in state health planning.

Tags