Women must lead the way to rational legislation that preserves women’s decision power over their pregnancy. Abortion is an all encompassing term for the elimination of fetal cells or embryos from a woman’s body. It encompasses a wide variety of health matters. Women do not seek abortion lightly. They discard fetal cells to be able to support their born children. They put off pregnancy in order to prepare themselves for self sufficiency and the ability to support a child. Those of us in supportive marriages must not assume all women have a helping partner to raise their children.
Further, a woman must be able to discard a damaged or dying fetus in order to bear a successful pregnancy in the future or to save her own life. Physicians must be free to protect their patients’ lives. Women must be able to discard fetal cells that result from illegal, deeply damaging sexual assault. Under laws being passed or considered those cells are considered to be more important that the life of the assaulted woman or girl who will bear the horror of rape all her life. We must not punish the victim.
The 60,000 physicians of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have taken the unusual step of speaking publicly to warn us of the necessity of preserving the lives and health of women whose pregnancies are bringing grave danger to the woman’s life. Pregnancy is a complex process that stresses every organ of the body. When your physician must ask legal permission to save life or health the concept of medicine is demolished. The knowledge of medicine is set aside for a one answer fits all legal premise. Women may be sent home to die or suffer irreparable damage.
All of us women know of someone whose loss of a fetus has been followed by a successful pregnancy thanks to good medical intervention. Legislation is not good medicine. Physicians train to save lives. Legislators do not.
Five rational Republican senators joined Democrats to stop a total ban on abortion but the push for a total ban continues and the alternate proposed does not allow for medical judgment or any decision by the woman whose pregnancy threatens her well-being.
Abortion is not a simple matter. We are pushed to pass laws that ignore science and social reality. South Carolina already bears the shame of high infant and maternal deaths and of low educational attainment scores. The state is awash with guns and gun deaths. More than half our children live in poverty. Hundreds of our children are homeless. But lawmakers, who live quite comfortably themselves, insist on refusing mothers permission to control their reproductive life or guard their health. They have settled on this highly emotional act of health and life protection rather than face the problems of South Carolina’s born children.
We refuse to teach sexual facts and responsibility in our schools and make it difficult for girls to learn how to protect themselves from sexual advances.
We should be helping women at all ages to prevent unwanted pregnancies. We should be teaching boys their sexual responsibilities. We pretend that by ignoring full sex education we are preventing sexual activity.
Working women, which is most women, cannot be home all afternoon after school is out. They have difficulty arranging protection for their children while they are at work. I was asked to take a 10th grade girl to her obstetric appointment. She was pregnant by her brother’s friend. Mother was working to feed and house five children. She could not supervise her daughter’s afternoon. That is the world of too many South Carolina women. How will that girl manage raising her child?
Throw out these abortion bills that demote women to mute child bearers, regardless of health and responsibilities. Women must make their own decisions about when and how to be pregnant. Women must support women, especially young women. We must insist that abortion decisions be made by the woman who is pregnant, not by a law that assumes there is only one issue at stake.
Women are being denied their citizenship.
Barbara A. Jackson, of Greenwood, is mother of four and grandmother of eight. An active community volunteer, she is founding chairwoman of Greenwood County Food Bank and recently retired from the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services board. She was awarded the Order of the Palmetto for her work in state health planning.