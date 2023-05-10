As an only child of an only child growing up in middle Tennessee, I didn’t know a lot about my family history. As a high school senior (age 16), I was introduced to genealogy by my U.S. History teacher, Caroline Perry. I was hooked, but didn’t really know how to go about finding out any more information than what my parents were willing to tell me. Relying solely on hearsay information can lead one down the veritable rabbit hole.

In college I met the love of my life, Thomas J. Bond Jr., who was also an only child and interested in finding out his family history. He too had information from family members. But how to find out more? After we were married in 1959, we started on a journey that would cover our 38 years of marriage — who were our ancestors?

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.

