It has long been assumed that when the term “discipline” is used that it really means punishment to provide consequences for undesired behavior. Policymakers and politicians often lament that we need more discipline in the schools.
The intrinsic problem with equating discipline with punishment is a misunderstanding of the meaning of discipline. The word discipline comes from a root word meaning to teach or instruct. This is a critical point – discipline should be an effort to teach or instruct our children how to improve their behavior. So, concerns about developmental issues or perceived behavior problems should be handled as opportunities to teach or instruct. We have lost track of this important distinction.
Some will contend that corporal punishment “when done properly” is perfectly fine. They will say that “my parents gave me a good whippin’ and it taught me a lesson that I did not forget.” They will further contend that it did not scar them or turn them into using physical punishment in the future. Well, there is good evidence that when corporal punishment is used that children are more likely to manifest aggressive behavior and perform worse in some cognitive assessments. And you are more likely to use corporal punishment when you are angry. The message then becomes that it is OK to hit someone when you are angry. That is to be avoided at all costs.
A comparable analogy would be to compare smoking to corporal punishment. Smoking does not guarantee that you will develop lung cancer or emphysema, but it dramatically increases your risks. Similarly, most people exposed to corporal punishment do not necessarily become violent adults, but it does significantly increase their chances of using physical means to settle differences (with children, spouses or others) in the future. There are other ways to teach children the right message than physically striking them. Not only do we want to give them the right instruction, we don’t want to put them at risk for subsequent problems.
So, the logical question from most parents has been — what do I do for effective discipline? I would suggest the following:
• Discipline to correct behavior should always be instruction given in a positive, supportive, loving relationship. Disagreement and/or emotional discord is far less likely to occur in that environment and the information tends to be received better.
• It is important that parents practice conscious parenting, understanding their own situation (emotional status at any moment in time) and the developmental and emotional well-being of their child.
• Use positive reinforcement to increase desired behaviors. It is always better to be proactive in praising desired behaviors instead of reacting to undesired behaviors.
• Remove reinforcement to reduce or eliminate undesired behaviors. There are plenty of things that can be considered for temporary restriction.
• Avoid verbal abuse. It can be just as toxic or painful as corporal punishment. You might intensely dislike the behavior, but you can never intensely dislike your child. (Note my avoidance of the word hate)
• Be consistent. Children will learn how to use inconsistent discipline to their perceived advantage.
When punishment is our primary mindset for children’s misbehavior, we undervalue our children and place them at continued risk. We must be mindful of the situations that our children are in. When we neglect to treat some children with as much care and empathy as we do our own children, we have accepted that all the children are not our children. And, to do that is to neglect our common humanity.
Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.