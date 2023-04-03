It has long been assumed that when the term “discipline” is used that it really means punishment to provide consequences for undesired behavior. Policymakers and politicians often lament that we need more discipline in the schools.

The intrinsic problem with equating discipline with punishment is a misunderstanding of the meaning of discipline. The word discipline comes from a root word meaning to teach or instruct. This is a critical point – discipline should be an effort to teach or instruct our children how to improve their behavior. So, concerns about developmental issues or perceived behavior problems should be handled as opportunities to teach or instruct. We have lost track of this important distinction.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.