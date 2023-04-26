As infants, then children and then adolescents, we have different abilities to cope with situations needing forgiveness. Our capabilities and the instruction from our parents lead to our ability to forgive others for mistakes and to ask forgiveness when we make mistakes.

Sometimes people do not progress through the developmental stages and cannot learn to deal with mistakes or problems. They hold grudges, bully people, or seek violent means to resolve conflicts. If people don’t learn how to exercise forgiveness or are not shown the right examples by adults, they don’t progress and are stuck with immature ways to deal with problems. It is imperative that we view forgiveness as a learned skill that always needs improvement.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.

