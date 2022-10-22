My Dad was not a doctor, but he was a healer. He used to say he could fix anything except a broken heart.
Part of his talent was in his communication style. Dad was a good listener, and he had a gift for cultivating hope and optimism. Rather than focusing on all the things that could go wrong or on all the things that one could fear, my Dad focused on “the positives.”
This inspiring communication style is important for all of us who strive for peace of mind, and I am thankful that my doctor understands the power of healing words, too.
Ironically, some medical settings, unintentionally, discourage us because of the messages that are conveyed through office media.
For instance, if you have recently called a doctor’s office, while you were “on hold,” you may have heard messages like this:
“X is a chronic health condition, and you may not even know you have it. This silent killer can damage your heart, lungs, kidney, eyes, and even cause loss of limbs or the loss of your life. If you don’t have this condition, does your back hurt? You may be developing a debilitating, chronic condition that requires pain medication, injections, surgery, or long-term care. Call our office to learn more.” (And here I was thinking my back was sore from yard work when I may have a chronic illness?). This is scary!
The waiting rooms in medical settings often have similar television advertisements. While patients wait to see the doctor, they are forced to watch medical infomercials about illnesses, “silent killers” that are waiting to emerge. If the advertisement isn’t about a particular sickness, the advertisement discusses the latest prescription drugs that we may need (to fight off the possible sicknesses that we don’t yet know we have).
The themes in these medical advertisements generally convey the message – “you think you feel fine, but you may have an undiagnosed disease; by taking this medicine or visiting this specialist, you can prevent a health emergency.”
I understand the importance of public health campaigns, but words are important, too. I want to learn how to improve my health. I just had my flu shot. I may get a vaccination for shingles, and I’m drinking green tea while writing this column. My point is — public health information is essential, but many advertisements in medical settings have an unhealthy preoccupation with sickness.
I know that my doctor and her staff members are not creating these ads because they understand the importance of healing words. They understand that the words we hear in the doctor’s office matter as much as the prescriptions.
The philosopher Thomas Troward said, “The law of flotation was not discovered by contemplating the sinking of things.” His point is – “focus on what you want, not on what you don’t want.”
Wouldn’t it be more inspiring if the media in medical settings focused on topics like how we could improve our health (rather than on lists of possible illnesses)? Or what if we could listen to soothing music or watch programs about nature or healthy cooking (rather than ads for prescription drugs)?
Some doctors’ offices already use this kind of positive messaging to support patients’ mental well-being. In one of my doctor’s offices, rather than having advertisements for illnesses and prescriptions, there is a large TV screen that shows beautiful scenes in nature, snowy forests, tranquil lakes, the trees filled with colors in the fall. The beautiful images are almost like “nature’s prescription” for the soul.
Like my doctor, I believe in preventive health care, but there’s an irony in focusing on sickness when we are trying to promote wellness. Consider something simple yet powerful that we could do to make medical settings more therapeutic for the soul: create positive, inspiring messages in the office media. Remind us of what we want and hope for — not of what we fear.
Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.