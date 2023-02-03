Recommending books to others and quoting from books to express one’s thoughts are actions that are fraught with potential dismay. When a book sings to your soul, you just have to share it and accept fallout, hoping that more folks see the beauty and less folks are critical of the messaging.

“Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America” by Cody Keenan is the latest such book for me. Mr. Keenan was President Obama’s chief speechwriter. The timeframe of the book is the 10 days after the Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre (nine people killed during a weeknight bible study, led by the Rev. Clementa Pinckney) in Charleston, SC from its occurrence on June 17, 2013 to his stirring eulogy on June 26, 2013.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.

