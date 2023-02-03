Recommending books to others and quoting from books to express one’s thoughts are actions that are fraught with potential dismay. When a book sings to your soul, you just have to share it and accept fallout, hoping that more folks see the beauty and less folks are critical of the messaging.
“Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America” by Cody Keenan is the latest such book for me. Mr. Keenan was President Obama’s chief speechwriter. The timeframe of the book is the 10 days after the Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre (nine people killed during a weeknight bible study, led by the Rev. Clementa Pinckney) in Charleston, SC from its occurrence on June 17, 2013 to his stirring eulogy on June 26, 2013.
A reminder. “According to Christian tradition, grace is not earned. It is not merited; not something we deserve. Rather, grace is the free and benevolent favor of God, as manifested in the salvation of sinners and the bestowal of blessings,” Obama noted. And it is best described in its like-named hymn as “amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me; I once was lost, but now I’m found; was blind but now I see.”
Two and a half years before the Charleston shootings, Obama was searching for answers as he prepared to deliver remarks at the Sandy Hook remembrance. In his anguish, he noted, “Why are we here? What gives our life meaning? What gives our life purpose?...the only anchor we have — the only things we are sure about — is the love that we feel for our children. The cling of their hugs at night before we tuck them into bed. The warmth of their breath on your necks. Seeing their joy. That’s what matters. That’s all we’ve got. That’s the only thing we’re sure of. So we gotta make that count.”
So, the stage was set. President Obama recognized how we, as a society, had failed to adequately protect our most vulnerable citizens. And now two and a half years later, we had failed to protect some of our most devout citizens.
On day four of the 10-day period, the families of many of the victims expressed their forgiveness toward the shooter during his appearance in court. They held true to their faith, extending grace to this person who definitely was undeserving in the eyes of most. These folks followed their faith from years of worship, recognizing that grace is extended from God to all.
I would also contend that their faith journeys were indeed journeys that led them into acceptance and led them into actions that are consistent with the acceptance.
So, do we receive grace as a gift or are we on a journey to receive grace? I would argue that grace is extended to us (amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me) yet we need to able to receive it. “We don’t earn grace, but we choose how to receive it. We decide how to honor it,” Obama further notes in his remarks on June 26, 2015.
To accept the grace of God and others might be our fate but to make it meaningful requires us to be on a journey to accept that grace and pass it on. The faithful nine parishioners at the Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015 were on such a journey. We can, and we must, be equally faithful to same journey. Grace is the gift, and grace is the way forward.
Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.