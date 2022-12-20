I heard the news that WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia on a drug charge, was freed in exchange for a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, aka the “Merchant of Death,” held by the U.S.
Permit me to get this out of the way right up front: I’m happy for Griner, her family, friends and even fans that she is returning home. Merry Christmas!
That said, I’m extraordinarily upset that former Marine veteran, Paul Whelan, held in a Russian prison since 2018, was not part of this very uneven swap — only Griner, for a despicable Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, for providing arms to terrorists who wanted to kill Americans. This swap is not unlike the pathetic trade orchestrated by the Obama administration, where five Al-Qaeda terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay were traded for one American deserter, Beau Bergdahl, who was subsequently described by Obama’s “designated liar,” Susan Rice, on each of the five subsequent “Sunday shows,” as a soldier who “served with distinction.” Had I the stomach to watch those Sunday shows, every time Rice uttered this lie I would have shouted, “BS!”
Griner has a long history of displaying anti-American feelings, like espousing disdain for what she perceives to be a racist nation, and walking out of arenas when the national anthem was being played. Griner was arrested in early 2022 for carrying a small amount of cannabis oil and drug paraphernalia, likely to assuage her aches and pains after playing; however, she admittedly broke Russian law, was tried, found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison. Recently, however, she was undeservedly transferred to the raunchiest prison in Russia. So, the U.S. attempts to get her out of that hellhole, and released, were understandable.
On the other hand, Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine with a spotty record, who somehow rose to become director of global security for Borg Warner, and merely visited Russia to attend a wedding in late 2018, was absurdly arrested for spying. In 2020, Whelan was convicted of espionage and sentenced to 14 years in prison. It was another absurd situation, nevertheless, the U.S. would periodically attempt to negotiate his freedom.
This brings us to Viktor Bout — the “Merchant of Death” — a really bad guy. Bout used his entrepreneurial skills to move substantial arms, such as automatic rifles, RPGs and even missiles, to various hot spots around the world to foment conflict, and typically against the U.S. He was convicted in 2011 of multiple crimes and conspiracies against the U.S. and sentenced to 25 years in prison but is a free man today!
Why is Griner free and Whelan not? In a one-for-one trade, notwithstanding Russia’s so-called, “take it or leave it” terms, Biden would have opted for Griner anyway. For him, it was a political no-brainer. Biden doesn’t fart unless it benefits him politically, and Griner checked a lot of boxes: she’s Black; she’s a woman; she’s a lesbian; she has celebrity status; she leans left; she has demonstrated her distaste for America; and she had a constituency. On the other hand, Whelan was the obverse of Griner: a white, straight man who served in the military, who was probably a conservative and who would likely be known by only his immediate family, close friends and colleagues at Borg Warner. He didn’t stand a chance!
Maybe we’ll see Susan Rice come out from behind the curtain and do all the Sunday shows this weekend. She has a lot of practice at spinning swaps like this. And for those of you waiting to see Griner now stand for the national anthem don’t hold your breath.
Gilbert was director of planning and economic development for Wilbur Smith Associates/Genesis Consulting Group and managed numerous economic strategic planning projects throughout South Carolina while living in Greenwood.