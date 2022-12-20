I heard the news that WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia on a drug charge, was freed in exchange for a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, aka the “Merchant of Death,” held by the U.S.

Permit me to get this out of the way right up front: I’m happy for Griner, her family, friends and even fans that she is returning home. Merry Christmas!

Gilbert was director of planning and economic development for Wilbur Smith Associates/Genesis Consulting Group and managed numerous economic strategic planning projects throughout South Carolina while living in Greenwood.