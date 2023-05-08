As an only child of an only child growing up in middle Tennessee, I didn’t know a lot about my family history. As a high school senior (age 16), I was introduced to genealogy by my U.S. History teacher, Caroline Perry. I was hooked, but didn’t really know how to go about finding out any more information than what my parents were willing to tell me. Relying solely on hearsay information can lead one down the veritable rabbit hole.
In college I met the love of my life, Thomas J. Bond Jr., who was also an only child and interested in finding out his family history. He too had information from family members. But how to find out more? After we were married in 1959, we started on a journey that would cover our 38 years of marriage — who were our ancestors?
At that time, there was no internet, no ancestry.com, no way to research one’s family history other than going to specific sites like cemeteries and courthouses. And we did just that. We waded through weed-laden, often ill-kept cemeteries, looking for headstones. We went to courthouses all over Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, searching for elusive records. Sometimes we found something that would lead us to another document or another site. Sometimes we came up empty-handed. But we still kept searching.
As I became more adept at such research, I also started helping others with their own lineage searches. And one thing I have always stressed with others wanting to research their ancestry — be prepared to accept the good, the bad, and the ugly, for we all have it somewhere in our lineage.
The “good” may be something you already knew but didn’t have the proof for, such as proving that you had a Revolutionary War patriot in your background which entitled you to membership in Daughters of the American Revolution or Sons of the American Revolution. The “bad” might be that you didn’t have such an ancestor, but that was OK. The “ugly”, though, could get really ugly. I remember one individual for whom I was doing research, only to find that a multi-great grandfather had murdered someone. Should I tell them? I did, and the man and his wife were fascinated with the story.
In one small county archives, “manned” by three grandmotherly type ladies, I remember a young man being reluctant to look at court records until one of those “grandmothers” put her hands on her hips, stood tall and said “Young man, you better hope your ancestor did something other than be born, live out his life on his farm, and die, 'cause otherwise you probably aren’t going to find him!” That young man delved into the court records post-haste!
If your ancestor did something that was not so nice, that’s OK. You are you, created by God, and you are not responsible for anything your ancestor did or did not do. You are you, responsible only for what you do today — how you treat people, for example, not how your ancestor behaved. Knowing some of the things I do about my own ancestry, I have often wondered how I came to be the person I am today. While I do have some Revolutionary War patriots and others of whom I am very proud in my background, I also have some ancestors who were not the kind of people I would have chosen to be my ancestors. But then many of us have the same kind of people in our lineage. Not your fault, not your responsibility.
I love doing research for other people, and I do it gratis, just for the love of the search.
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.