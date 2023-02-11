Today has been a slow day, so I’ve been reading about eponyms. How about that? I know you are dying to know. An eponym is the person after whom something is named (or believe to have been named). It’s quite interesting how many words we use that are named after someone.
Sandwich: named after the Earl of Sandwich, a noble title of the 15th century in England. The story goes that following the Earl of Sandwich’s request for beef between two slices of bread, his friends began to order a “sandwich.” We have a variety of sandwiches now, not just beef.
Boycott: refusing to deal with something. Named after the Irish landlord Charles Boycott (1832-97). He didn’t respond to land reform, and was ostracized — boycotted, by golly.
Doberman pinscher: a breed of dog. Named after the German Ludwig Doberman (1834-94) and the German word “Pinscher,” a breed of hunting dog. A dog breeder, Doberman supposedly developed this somewhat ferocious breed to help him with his other job — tax collector.
Gerrymander: to divide electoral districts so as to give an unfair advantage. Named after the American politician Elbridge Gerry (1744-1814). As governor of Massachusetts, Gerry tried to draw some district lines, which was noted that it had a shape like a salamander. Hence the contraction “gerry-mander.” It must have worked. Gerry went on to become vice president in 1813.
Guppy: a freshwater fish found in many aquaria. Named after the Trinidad clergyman Robert John Guppy (1836-1916), who sent specimens to the British Museum.
Jacuzzi: a bathtub with underwater jets. Named after the Italian Candido Jacuzzi (c. 1903-86), who emigrated to the U.S. It was originally developed for one of the family children who had rheumatoid arthritis.
Leotard: a tight-fitting, one-piece garment worn by performers (sometimes with a tu-tu) and people doing exercise. Named after the French acrobat Jules Leotard (1842-70), who developed and introduced the form-fitting breeches. Because of his acrobatic skills, he was known as “the daring young man on the flying trapeze,” which was the title of an old song (1860). Oddly enough I know the song. Eddie Cantor used to sing it. If you know it, join in... “Once I was happy, but now I’m forlorn, like an old coat that is tattered and torn...”
Wisteria (this one is for your flower lovers): a climbing vine with purple flowers. Named after the American Caspar Wistar (1761-1818), who taught anatomy at the University of Pennsylvania. Seems there was a misspelling of his name along the way, but those flowers were sure pretty last month.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Acquaintance: a person whom we know well enough to borrow from, but not well enough to lend to.” — Ambrose Bierce
