Today has been a slow day, so I’ve been reading about eponyms. How about that? I know you are dying to know. An eponym is the person after whom something is named (or believe to have been named). It’s quite interesting how many words we use that are named after someone.

Sandwich: named after the Earl of Sandwich, a noble title of the 15th century in England. The story goes that following the Earl of Sandwich’s request for beef between two slices of bread, his friends began to order a “sandwich.” We have a variety of sandwiches now, not just beef.

