Question: Why are horses always mounted from their left side? (Asked by Tod Wilson, of Charleston)
Reply: This question came up when my son Tod and I were watching a cowboy movie. Horses were mounted on the left side, and on reflection, this was nearly always the case unless a two-handed rear mount was needed for a fast getaway.
The custom of left-mounting dates back to medieval times and sword-carrying days. Most knights or warriors were right-handed and carried their scabbards on the left side so they could more easily pull their swords.
Horses were mounted from the left side so the sword would not get in the way. Swords aren’t very commonplace these days, but the left-mounting tradition remains in place.
Horse-mounting was a consideration before medieval times. In “The Art of Horsemanship,” a book by the Greek general Xenophon in 360 BCE (available from Amazon in paperback), the author describes mounting a horse from the left using the horse’s mane. Stirrups had not been invented yet. However, Xenophon recommended that horses be trained for some right mounting (as do some current horse trainers) so they will be used to it should the need arise. Another exception is for rodeo calf roping and tying done against time. Right-side mounting and dismounting for a right-handed person make it easier to get to the calf and do their tie faster.
In reading about horses, I came across an interesting item. Horses can’t breathe through their mouths. The throat is the pathway for food and air. In humans, breathing air may be done through either the nose or the mouth.
When we swallow food, the throat is separated from the airway and nasal cavity by a soft tissue palate. This prevents the drawing of foreign materials into the trachea (windpipe) before or during swallowing.
In horses, however, the soft palate always blocks off the throat from the mouth, except when swallowing. This prevents the accidental inhaling of food, and also means that horses cannot breathe through their mouths as we do.
I didn’t know that, but it comes straight from the horse’s mouth!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Get your facts first. Then, you can distort them as you please.” — Mark Twain
