QUESTION: What’s the difference between soda water and seltzer water? (Asked by a bubbly column reader.)
REPLY: Well, not much, if any. Soda water is an effervescent beverage consisting of water charged with carbon dioxide — carbonated water. Seltzer (water) was originally a European, naturally effervescent mineral water containing sodium, calcium and magnesium. It was found in Germany in the village of Selters, near Wiesbaden.
The “seltzer” name was applied to commercial, carbonated water with no minerals. Thus, we have seltzer water. Manufacturers like to put “salt free” on soda and seltzer water these days, and this is fine since there are no minerals in them. If you want some minerals, then you can try club soda. This is carbonated water with added minerals. The minerals in different brands of club soda vary a bit, and you can get “salt free” brands, too. These stay on the potassium mineral side… potassium chloride (used as a salt substitute), bicarbonate, sulfate and citrate.
In the brands that aren’t salt free, you’ll find the sodium minerals: sodium chloride (salt), bicarbonate and sulfate. These minerals add a bit of taste.
This was a short one, so I’ll digress a bit. You know that I like to play around with the English language (and how difficult it can be). Here are some of my recent observations:
• How is a farm related to a pharmacy?
• Is a demo (as we use in science class) related to a democracy?
• How is it that “tomb,” “comb” and “bomb” sound different from one another, but all end in “-omb?”
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant that I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished how much he’d learned in seven years.” — Mark Twain
