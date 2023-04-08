QUESTION: What’s the difference between soda water and seltzer water? (Asked by a bubbly column reader.)

REPLY: Well, not much, if any. Soda water is an effervescent beverage consisting of water charged with carbon dioxide — carbonated water. Seltzer (water) was originally a European, naturally effervescent mineral water containing sodium, calcium and magnesium. It was found in Germany in the village of Selters, near Wiesbaden.

