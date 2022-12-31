The question last week was about the origin of golf terms, and I was going on so much that I didn’t get to the shot calls: bogey, birdie, eagle and albatross. So, here we go.

Bogey. In England in the late 1800s, a stroke system that standardized the number of shots a good golfer should take was worked out. This was called the “ground score.” During a tournament with a particularly good golfer, someone announced, “This player of yours is a regular bogey man,” probably in reference to the character that used to scare children. The name caught on and the ground score became known as the bogey score, and bogey competitions were played. Eventually, the term “bogey” was used to indicate one above par for a particular hole, or a “bogey” score. I won’t go into double and triple bogies. No one talks about them, or owns up to them.

