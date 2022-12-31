The question last week was about the origin of golf terms, and I was going on so much that I didn’t get to the shot calls: bogey, birdie, eagle and albatross. So, here we go.
Bogey. In England in the late 1800s, a stroke system that standardized the number of shots a good golfer should take was worked out. This was called the “ground score.” During a tournament with a particularly good golfer, someone announced, “This player of yours is a regular bogey man,” probably in reference to the character that used to scare children. The name caught on and the ground score became known as the bogey score, and bogey competitions were played. Eventually, the term “bogey” was used to indicate one above par for a particular hole, or a “bogey” score. I won’t go into double and triple bogies. No one talks about them, or owns up to them.
Birdie. Here, we have a stroke under par. A 19th-century slang term “birdie” meant anything excellent or good. A story has it that a group was playing a par four hole and one of the golfer’s second shot went near the hole. He said, “That was a birdie of a shot,” and that he should get double the bet money if he won with one under par. He did and the usage presumably spread for birdie to mean one under par for a particular hole.
Eagle. This is a score of two under par for a particular hole, and it is thought to be an extension of the birdie theme. A score of two under par would be a “big birdie,” and the eagle is a big bird. American golfers probably thought of their national symbol and started calling a big birdie an “eagle” (or so the story goes).
Albatross. You don’t hear much about these “rare” birds on the golf course. Three under par on a hole is rare, and so it is called an albatross.
It is not always clear how some terms come into popular usage, but some good stories are usually given to explain them. You just have to question some of the stories, like you do when you hear stories in the clubhouse.
