Question: We hear popular soft drinks referred to as either “soda” or “pop.” Why the difference, and which is it? (Asked by a curious soft-drink drinker.)
Reply: In general, it sort of depends on where you live. The variations seem to be regional. I came across a review of an article in the Journal of English Linguistics, titled “Soda or Pop,” that did a survey and had a map of regional usages. Americans enjoy the common nonalcoholic carbonated beverages, with an average consumption rate of over 43 gallons per year for every person in the United States, according to The Statistical Abstract of the United States.
Here’s where the regional usages of the terms dominate.
Pop: Used predominately in the Northwest, Great Plains and Midwest. The word was originated by a British poet in 1812, who wrote, “A new manufacture of a nectar, between soda water and ginger beer, and called pop, because ‘pop goes the cork’ when it is drawn.”
Soda: Prevalent in the Northeast, Missouri, Illinois and parts of California. “Soda” is derived from “soda-water.” The fizziness of soda-water caused the term “soda” to be associated with carbonated soft drinks.
Coke: Generally used throughout the South, New Mexico, and various other states in the West. “Coke” is a rather obvious derivation from Coca-Cola, the brand name of the soft drink originally manufactured in Atlanta.
Coca-Cola was formulated by a druggist and originally contained cola leaves and cola nut, giving it some cocaine content. This is no longer the case, and the exact amount of the original cocaine content is unknown. However, it was promoted as a patent medicine that would cure “all nervous afflictions.” It is said that Southerners called the drink “dope,” with Coke delivery trucks being called “dope wagons.”
So, take your choice: soda, pop, coke or even “dope.” Of course, that last one has fallen by the wayside. Usage can be regional, but Americans have moved around so much that you may hear “soda” or “pop” anywhere you go.
