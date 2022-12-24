QUESTION: I took up golf this past summer and was introduced to a bunch of new terms. Where did they get all of these golf terms, like birdie, eagle and so on? (Asked by an anonymous new golfer teeing off in cyberspace.)
REPLY: I’d rather fly with an eagle than with a birdie. Or is that a double eagle or albatross? Yep, seems like there are a lot of golf terms that are for the birds.
The origins of a lot of golf terms are unknown or disputed, even the word “golf” itself. The first documented mention of the word “golf” was in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1457, when King James II banned “ye golf” in an attempt to encourage archery practice instead of hitting golf balls around. Also, there were various spellings in the literature: goff, gowf, golf, etc.
“Par” is derived from the stock exchange term meaning a stock is above or below a value. A golf writer in the late 1800s asked a couple of pros what score would win a tournament. They said the perfect play should produce a score of 49 for 12 holes. The writer called this “par” for the tournament.
And how about “fore,” the warning that a hit ball may be coming your way? There are several stories of its origin. “Fore” is another word for “ahead,” like “fore” and “aft” on a ship. So, this meant for someone ahead to watch out before or forward, because a ball might be coming toward you. Another theory is that the term has a military origin. Back in the 18th century, when golf was beginning to catch on, the artillery in battles shot over the heads of lines of their own soldiers. The gunners when getting ready to fire would yell “beware before,” or “fore.”
However, the British Golf Museum has a book from 1881 with a reference to “fore.” It is summarized that the term evolved from “forecaddie.” A forecaddie was a person who accompanied golfers, going in a forward position to indicate the landing of hit balls. When a bad shot took off, the golfers would yell “fore” to alert the forecaddie to watch for the ball. (Golf balls were quite expensive in those days.)
Now back to the birds… oh wait. This article is getting a bit long, so you’ll have to wait until next week. I guess I wrote a bogey. (Not a bird, but that’s par for the course.)
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Success is relative: the more success, the more relatives.” — Anonymous
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.