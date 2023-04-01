This week, I thought I would give a new list of interesting facts, meanings and sayings to satisfy your curiosity. I hope you enjoy!
• I have just developed a severe ergophobia. (What?) Phobia, means “a fear of something.” And ergo- comes from the Greek word, ergon, meaning “work.” Thus, ergophobia means “a fear of work.” Other people would just call it “lazy.”
• What’s the difference between a nook and a cranny? A nook is a corner, and a cranny is a crack.
• What is the origin of the word “hurricane?” It comes from the Native American name, “Hurakon,” which means “a great spirit who commands the east winds.” Sounds good. The biggies usually blow in from the east, but those Gulf ones, like the recent Hurricane Ian, get us from behind.
• In medical jargon, what does “stat” mean? How well I remember this one when I worked as a medical technologist in the Army and when I was going to school. It means ASAP (as soon as possible), if not before! The term comes from the Latin statum, which means “immediately,” or “instantly.”
• What is the largest single biological cell found in nature? As far as we know, the yolk of an ostrich egg, which is about three inches in diameter. The smallest, on the other hand, is the bacteria-like mycoplasma on the order of 0.000015 inches in diameter.
I found a place on the web that gives the origins of some phrases we use. Here are several:
• Bumper crop: A “bumper” originally referred to a full glass or cup. This was later applied to crops.
• Make no bones about it: To state or do something that allows no room for doubt. “Bones” is jargon for dice, and once thrown, it’s up to fate or probability. No control!
• The die has been cast: Once again in reference to dice. “Die,” though, is the singular of “dice.” Only one. After it’s thrown, the choice is no longer controllable or debatable. The phrase is supposed to have been said by Julius Caesar when crossing the Rubicon, which was then the boundary between Gaul (France) and Italy. It was against Roman Senate law to do this, so the crossing was essentially a declaration of war. And there was a three-year civil war from which Caesar came out the winner and ruler of the Roman Empire. Big Julie’s actions also gave rise to the phrase “crossed the Rubicon,” which indicates one has made a decision and can’t go back.
I “crossed Lake Greenwood” one time and couldn’t go back. My boat motor went kaput.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The Bowlers’ Prayer: Spare us Lord, and strike not our opponents.” — Anonymous
Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.