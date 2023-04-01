This week, I thought I would give a new list of interesting facts, meanings and sayings to satisfy your curiosity. I hope you enjoy!

• I have just developed a severe ergophobia. (What?) Phobia, means “a fear of something.” And ergo- comes from the Greek word, ergon, meaning “work.” Thus, ergophobia means “a fear of work.” Other people would just call it “lazy.”

Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.