QUESTION: A friend held the bottom edge of a dollar bill between my thumb and my forefinger and said if I caught the bill when he dropped it, I could have it. I tried several times, but I never got it. Why not? — (Asked by a not-so-slow column reader.)
REPLY: This is a popular party trick based on reaction time. You don’t know when the person is going to drop the bill, so you have to first see it move. This optic signal is sent to the brain and it in turn sends word to the muscles of your hand to “pinch” the bill, but it is too late. Although the process is quick, it still takes a finite amount of time. During this time, the dollar bill falls a greater distance than its length. So, it’s gone.
If you try dropping the bill yourself, you may catch it every once in a while. Here, there’s a bit of malice of forethought, because you give yourself an indication of when the drop will be made and the reaction isn’t spontaneous.
In one of my textbooks, I have an exercise for students to measure their reaction times. Maybe you’d like to try it. First, substitute a ruler for a dollar bill. This will make you feel good because you will be able to catch the ruler. Have someone hold the zero end of the ruler just at the top of and between your fingers and thumb and drop it. Use a ruler that has a centimeter scale, as it’s easier to read.
Make five drops and record their distances. Then, add them up and compute the average distance of fall. (In an experiment, it’s always better to take an average value to minimize error.)
Okay, now for some simple math. The time the ruler fell, or your reaction time, is given as follows: multiply the average fall distance in centimeters by two. Divide this result by 980, and take the square root. Use your calculator. For example, suppose the average fall distance was 16 centimeters, which is just longer than a dollar bill. (216)/980=0.0326. Taking the square root of 0.0326 gives a time of fall of t=0.18 seconds.
This may not seem like much, but reaction time can make a difference. Let’s use a school zone as an example. Suppose your car is going 60 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. In just the (reaction) time it takes the driver to put on the brakes, say 0.20 seconds using round numbers, a car traveling at 60 mph would travel 16 feet. This is twice as far if it were going 30 mph.
Once the brakes are applied, there is still a substantial braking distance before the car comes to a stop. This involves work and energy principles, but in general if you double the speed, the braking distance increases by a factor of four. Suppose a car going 30 mph traveled five yards before coming to a stop after the brakes were applied. Then, under the same conditions, it would take the car going 60 mph a distance of 20 yards to come to a stop. That’s on top of the 16 feet (or 5.3 yards) traveled during the reaction time before the brakes were applied — for a total of 25.3 yards!
So, be alert and be careful in school zones when children are present. Oh, yes, one thing I forgot to tell you about dropping the bill: it makes no difference whether it is a $1, $5, $10, $20 or even a $100 bill. You won’t get any faster as the denomination goes up, but you’ll probably try harder.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “For every complicated problem, there is a simple, easy-to-understand wrong answer.” — Anonymous.
