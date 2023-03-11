QUESTION: A friend held the bottom edge of a dollar bill between my thumb and my forefinger and said if I caught the bill when he dropped it, I could have it. I tried several times, but I never got it. Why not? — (Asked by a not-so-slow column reader.)

REPLY: This is a popular party trick based on reaction time. You don’t know when the person is going to drop the bill, so you have to first see it move. This optic signal is sent to the brain and it in turn sends word to the muscles of your hand to “pinch” the bill, but it is too late. Although the process is quick, it still takes a finite amount of time. During this time, the dollar bill falls a greater distance than its length. So, it’s gone.

