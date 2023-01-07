Curiosity Corner: Quiz time Jerry D Wilson Jan 7, 2023 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JERRY WILSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Okay, quiz time! Let’s start the New Year off right. Now, number your papers from one to ten, and don’t peek at the answers!1. How many bathrooms are in the White House?2. What are the circular dots or markings on dice and dominoes called?3. What word is spelled incorrectly in every dictionary?4. Which breed of cow is known for its black and white spots?5. Spam (not the kind you get on the internet) is the pork product made by Hormel. What does Spam stand for?6. What is wrong with the expression “sweating like a pig?”7. What is an octothorpe?8. What is the land area of Walt Disney World in Florida?9. How many letters are there in the Hawaiian alphabet?10. What is the only continent without a desert?Answers:1. 35. When rebuilt after being burned during the War of 1812, it had none… indoors at least.2. Pips. So when you roll a two, you can say “pip-pip.”3. “Incorrectly.” (Tricky, tricky!)4. Holstein.5. Spiced ham.6. Pigs have no sweat glands.7. The “pound” sign, as on the telephone or a keyboard.8. 25,000 acres (43 square miles), more than twice the size of Manhattan.9. 12 letters: A, E, I, O, U, H, K, L, M, N, P and W.10. Europe. (FYI, the eastern part of Washington State is considered a desert because of its arid conditions.)C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Every teenager should get a high school education, even if they know everything already.” — Anonymous Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Voice of the People Be heard. Send us a letter. Submit a letter Most read viewpoints Our View: Is it finally time to listen to Gov. Haley? Aunty Pam: Desperately seeking men Voice of the People: Inconvenient story disappears Matthew Hensley: Oh, snapped Clemson Extension: Garden resolutions (for you)