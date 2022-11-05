Question: Why do they call a military sharpshooter a “sniper?”

Reply: A snipe is a small bird that can fly in a weaving pattern at great speeds. In the old days in Britain, a bird hunter who managed to shoot one down was considered to be a superior marksman. A hunter skilled enough to bring down an elusive snipe was dubbed a “sniper.”

