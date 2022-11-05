Question: Why do they call a military sharpshooter a “sniper?”
Reply: A snipe is a small bird that can fly in a weaving pattern at great speeds. In the old days in Britain, a bird hunter who managed to shoot one down was considered to be a superior marksman. A hunter skilled enough to bring down an elusive snipe was dubbed a “sniper.”
Question: We see security signs in front of houses saying “Protected by ADT.” What does “ADT” stand for?
Reply: I’ve always wondered that myself! It’s the full name of the security company, which is American District Telegraph.
Question: What are the official duties of the Vice President of the United States?
Reply: VPs have two constitutionally mandated capacities. Foremost, they are first in the presidential line of succession, and ready to take over the presidency on the death, resignation or removal of the president. Fifteen former vice presidents have subsequently become president, more than half of them after the death of the president.
Second, the U.S. Constitution states that the VP serves as the “president of the Senate, but shall not vote, unless they are equally divided.” That is, the VP may cast a tie-breaking vote when the Senate is locked in a 50-50 vote on a bill. This occurs infrequently and the VP rarely attends Senate meetings, leaving in charge a “president pro tempore,” usually the longest-serving senator from the majority party.
What else does the VP do? It depends. Besides presiding over the Senate on ceremonial occasions and when a tie-breaking vote is needed, the role is varied. Some “veeps” have been in the political arena. More recently, VPs have acted as integral members of the president’s cabinet and as a spokesperson for the administration and political party.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “It isn’t pollution that’s harming the environment. It’s the impurities in our air and water that are doing it.” — Vice President Dan Quayle
