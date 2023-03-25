Question: Dr. Wilson, you have written textbooks and the Curiosity Corner for a long time. What are some of your highlights and thoughts on writing? (Asked by a curious column reader thinking about writing.)
Reply: I guess I have done quite a bit of writing. The Curiosity Corner (originally called the Science Corner) has been around for over 40 years. When I was teaching physics and physical science at Lander University (Lander College in those days), people would ask me questions about science — things they had always wanted to know. The Science Corner gave them a place to inquire, and the answers printed in the newspaper were shared with others. The curious inquiries began to go beyond science, so the column eventually became the Curiosity Corner.
I’ve been retired for some time, but still continue to write the Curiosity Corner. Why? Because I enjoy doing so, and I like learning new things along with all of you. (“A little learning is a dangerous thing.” — Alexander Pope.)
That’s right! Some of the submitted questions I receive require additional research on my part, so I’m often learning the answers myself as I write. Also, as opposed to textbook writing, the Curiosity Corner newspaper column gives me a license to write lightly and informally. As one reader told me, “Jerry, I don’t understand everything you write, but I enjoy the B.S.”
Textbook writing is a different ball game. You have strict editors and the writing is quite formal. My most recent book in 2021 was the 15th edition of a physical science textbook, having been in print for over 50 years now. During that time, I have been given some editorial lectures. But textbook writing is somewhat a labor of love for teachers — writing and presenting the material so students find it interesting and easier to understand, such as giving everyday examples and applications of scientific principles. There’s also a bit of personal pride involved. An editor once told me that over their career, a professor teaches hundreds of in-class students; but one with a best-selling textbook reaches (and teaches) thousands of students.
Here are some things I’ve noticed over the years regarding writing style. The first is the common use of the phrase “countless,” which my dictionary defines as “too numerous to count.” I hear it all the time on television, and in newspapers: “He has done that countless times.” To me, this exhibits a deficiency in basic counting. I can count to pretty high numbers. I’ve counted to infinity twice!
A more appropriate term would be “uncounted.” For example, “He has done that an uncounted number of times.” More realistic.
Another thing is the use of proper nouns. In some textbooks (and other writings), you see references to the earth, sun and moon (all lower case). Yet, there are two “bibles” in publishing and style: The Associated Press Stylebook, and The Chicago Manual of Style (CMS). AP says to capitalize the formal names of planets, but sun and moon should be lowercase.
The CMS says that these names, “sun,” “moon” and “earth,” are ordinarily lowercase, but may be capitalized. To me, such proper names should be capitalized (so I was taught). To me, “Earth” is the name of the planet, while “earth” (not capitalized) refers to soil or dirt.
When I capitalize the “Sun,” I’m referring to a star. The North Star (Polaris) is also a star, but I wouldn’t ever forget to capitalize it, i.e. “polaris.”
Then, there’s something that really irks me. Notice that I initially defined the acronyms, “AP” and “CMS,” above. Often in newspapers and magazines, acronyms are used without defining what they mean. You may get away with common ones, like “IRS,” but what about BSOTA? What if this were used alone in a text? It should be initially defined with the associated acronym: it stands for the Benevolent Society for Old Textbook Authors (BSOTA). Acronyms should not leave the reader hanging.
Finally, a new editorial “no-no” I’ve learned: the use of “naked eye.” My editors insist on cleaning it up by using “unaided eye.” It’s a bit more politically correct, I suppose!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The trouble with young authors is that they are all in their 60s.” — Somerset Maugham
