Question: Dr. Wilson, you have written textbooks and the Curiosity Corner for a long time. What are some of your highlights and thoughts on writing? (Asked by a curious column reader thinking about writing.)

Reply: I guess I have done quite a bit of writing. The Curiosity Corner (originally called the Science Corner) has been around for over 40 years. When I was teaching physics and physical science at Lander University (Lander College in those days), people would ask me questions about science — things they had always wanted to know. The Science Corner gave them a place to inquire, and the answers printed in the newspaper were shared with others. The curious inquiries began to go beyond science, so the column eventually became the Curiosity Corner.

