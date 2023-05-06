Before getting into it, let me share something with you that I found amusing. We all find ourselves on mailing lists, and I’m on one for those little mail-order catalogs. Recently, I received a catalog in the mail and on the cover was my name and a message: “Is This Good-Bye? This may be your last catalog.” Actually, I received three of the same catalog on the same day. The names on the front were Jerry Wilson, Jerry D. Wilson and Mr. Jerry D. Wilson. Go figure! I guess it’s “Good-Bye…” I didn’t order anything.
OK, get your thinking caps on!
Questions:
1. On prescription medicine labels, what does PRN mean?
2. What’s the difference between a church steeple and a church spire?
3. Which college did Thomas Alva Edison attend? (You know, the inventor of the lightbulb, etc.)
4. Where does the line, “Into each life a little rain must fall” come from?
5. Who was the first American to win a Nobel Prize?
6. What is a grunion?
7. How much is a tennis ball supposed to weigh?
8. Of the 13 original colonies, which were the first and last to be ratified as states?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. It goes quicker when you get toward the end.” — Anonymous
