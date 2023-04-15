QUESTION: We live in the country and every fall, we notice spider webs strung across the road, tree to tree, 10-15 feet off the ground, and 10-15 feet apart. Given the height and distance, how do spiders connect these webs from point A to point B? (Asked by a web-curious reader.)
REPLY: One of the first and most important lines or strands in the weaving of a spider web is a (more or less) horizontal bridge on which the whole web is hung. This may be done in one of two ways. A thread may be emitted and floated in the air until it catches on some object and then pulled taut. Alternatively, the spider may fix a line, drop or walk down one side of the bridge area of the web, across and up the other side while holding the line free of entanglements. In either case, it starts with a little bridge building.
Here’s a little more insight on spiders, so you’ll appreciate the critters more. In Greek mythology, a maiden was so skillful at weaving that she challenged the goddess Athene to a contest. The maiden wove such a beautiful tapestry that Athene became furious and destroyed the work. So humiliated was the maiden that she tried to hang herself, but the gods changed the noose to a web and the maiden to a spider to spend the rest of her days spinning. The maiden’s name was Arachne, the Greek word for spider. From that, we get “Arachnid,” which is the technical name for spiders and their relatives.
