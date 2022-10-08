Question: They say a tropical storm becomes a hurricane when its wind speed equals 74 miles per hour. Why such an odd number? (Asked by a curious hurricane watcher.)
Reply: Come on, 74 isn’t an odd number. It’s even. (I don’t want complaints from my math readers.) Seriously, 74 miles per hour is somewhat of a strange number to pick.
Actually, it wasn’t picked, it just happened. In the early 1800s, Commander Francis Beaufort of the British Royal Navy devised a descriptive wind scale based on the state and behavior of a “well-conditioned man-of-war (ship).” This was a numbered “force” scale with no mention of wind speed. There were force ranges from 0 to 12, with force 0 being calm and force 12 a hurricane situation. With the development of accurate anemometers (which measure wind speed), wind speed ranges were assigned to the force numbers:
• Force 4: winds of 13-19 mph (moderate breeze);
• Force 10: winds of 56-64 mph (storm);
• Force 11: winds of 65-73 mph (violent storm); and
• Force 12: winds of 74+ mph (hurricane).
The somewhat arbitrary wind speed of 74 mph (64 knots) was taken to be the initial wind speed of a hurricane. Batten down the hatches!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “An intellectual is a man who takes more words than necessary to tell more than he knows.” — Dwight Eisenhower
