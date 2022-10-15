Question: I watched a football game in which Texas A&M played. What do the A and the M stand for, and why are they called “Aggies?” (Asked by a frustrated football fan somewhere in cyberspace.)
Reply: Texas A&M was the first public institution of higher education in Texas (1876). It was originally known as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas.
So, the A and the M stand for Agricultural and Mechanical. The name was changed to Texas A&M University in 1963.
The students, alumni and sports teams are known as the “Aggies,” a nickname derived from the “Agricultural” part.
A&M is a common name for colleges and universities in the South. For example, we have Florida A&M and Alabama A&M.
Question: I know Buffalo wings don’t come from buffalos, but why are they called Buffalo wings? (Asked by Anonymous.)
Reply: Of course, Buffalo wings (or hot wings) are chicken wing sections that are traditionally deep fried without breading and then coated with sauce. The “Buffalo” part comes from the fact that they were created in Buffalo, NewYork.
One story is that they were first prepared by the wife of a bar owner. Their son arrive home from college unannounced late one night with some friends. Like any good mother, she wanted to feed them even at the late hour. For a fast and easy snack, she came up with the idea of deep-frying some chicken wings and putting them in cayenne hot sauce.
I’m just glad it was Buffalo, and not Chautauqua, New York.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Talk is cheap, except when Congress does it.” — Cullen Hightower
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.