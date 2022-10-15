Question: I watched a football game in which Texas A&M played. What do the A and the M stand for, and why are they called “Aggies?” (Asked by a frustrated football fan somewhere in cyberspace.)

Reply: Texas A&M was the first public institution of higher education in Texas (1876). It was originally known as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas.

