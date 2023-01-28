Question: Pickleball! Why is it called pickleball? Where’s the pickle? (Asked by a curious sports fan.)
Reply: Pickleball is a relatively new sport. I first saw it a year ago at the local YMCA. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and is played using solid paddles to hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a center-court net.
The game was developed by three neighborhood men in the state of Washington in 1965. They wanted to devise a game that was fun and easy for the family to play. They began experimenting with different balls and paddles. The five-foot badminton net was lowered to hip level to accommodate easier and faster play. The court and play resemble tennis, but the court is the size of a double badminton court and less than one-third the size of a tennis court. Thus, a backyard game developed into the popular sport called pickleball that is played by millions of people in the United States, both indoors and out.
But why the name “pickleball,” since there are no pickles used in the game — dill or otherwise? There are two popular stories. Most popular is that one of the founder’s dogs, Pickles, would catch the ball and run off with it while they were playing. Thus, Pickleball seemed like an appropriate name.
Another story is that a group of friends started to call the game pickleball because the combination of sports reminded them of a pickle boat. In rowing competitions, a pickle boat refers to one with a crew of leftovers from different crews. Since the new game was a combination of different sports, it was like a pickle boat — hence, pickleball!
Personally, I like the story about Pickles the dog, better.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): Did this column “pickle” your fancy?
