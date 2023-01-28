Question: Pickleball! Why is it called pickleball? Where’s the pickle? (Asked by a curious sports fan.)

Reply: Pickleball is a relatively new sport. I first saw it a year ago at the local YMCA. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and is played using solid paddles to hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a center-court net.

Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.

Tags