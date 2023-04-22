Last week’s question was on spiders, and went on a little longer than usual. So, here is “Part II”:
In the summer, we are aware of spiders and their webs. Quite common is the black and yellow garden spider. The large, mature females begin weaving their wheel-shaped webs with zig-zag lines at the center in the late summer. The relatively smaller male spiders approach cautiously, least they become the dinner course.
They mate and make a hasty retreat. The females get larger and larger, and before long they weave a network of fibers in which they deposit hundreds of eggs. The eggs are covered with layers of silk strands that form a light brown pouch that looks like a tiny paper bag.
Late summer or fall is the time the orb-weavers make their beautiful webs among trees, bushes or grass stems. Most come out at night and position themselves at the center of the web, and eat insects that become trapped in the sticky threads. Orb-weavers stay in the center of the webs because this is where the spoke threads come together. Hence, when an insect touches a thread on one side of the web, the spider goes in that direction to catch it. If two insects strike at once, the spider will rush to paralyze one, and then return to the center of the web to locate and take care of the other one.
Then, there are a large group of spiders that live on the ground and hunt their food rather than trapping it. The most familiar to us are wolf spiders. Pretty mean looking, they are only harmful to the insects they hunt. And, they are well-equipped for the job, having eight eyes that allow them to see in four directions. Little escapes their notice.
Spiders are insect eaters and are a key element in the control of insect populations. Only two types of spiders in this area are dangerous to humans: the black widow and the brown recluse. But, if spiders are so beneficial and only two are harmful, why do we fear them and destroy their webs? Perhaps it is because their tapestry is more beautiful than ours. And finally, before someone asks, I will tell you why spider webs are called cobwebs. Cob is the old English name for spider.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. It goes quicker when you get towards the end.” — Anonymous
