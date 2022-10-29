Several readers told me they liked the quiz I gave a few weeks ago. Here’s another one for you, and it even includes a question on trivia! You have to get seven or more correct to earn an “A.”
Questions
1. Do peacocks lay eggs?
2. The year 1961 reads the same upside down. What is the next year this will occur?
3. Who has been closest to the center of the earth?
4. What is the origin of the word “trivia?”
5. With the exception of walking, what is the most frequently used form of transportation in the world?
6. What is the oldest Greek-letter society in the United States?
7. What are the two most common last names in the United States?
8. What is a virgule?
9. (A tough one!) Three books, each with 100 individual pages (sheets), are together on a library shelf. If a bookworm starts at page one of the left-end book and eats its way through, to and including page 100 of the right-end book, how many pages did it eat through? (Neglect book covers.)
10. Is it illegal in South Carolina for a man to marry his widow’s sister?
Answers:
1. No, but peahens do.
2. Don’t hold your breath! 6009.
3. Crews of nuclear submarines that passed under the North Polar ice cap. Because of its rotation, the earth bulges at the equator and is flattened at the poles, which makes the polar surfaces about 10 miles closer to the center of the earth.
4. It is the plural of the Latin “trivium,” which means a crossroads or a place where three (tri-) roads met in ancient Rome. People meeting there probably exchanged gossip or useless information.
5. Elevators and escalators. It’s estimated that they carry about two billion passengers a day.
6. Phi Beta Kappa, founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, and is now a national honor society. I’m a member, but I’ve forgotten the secret handshake.
7. The first is Smith, and the second is Johnson. I missed the second one. If you’re interested, the next ones are Williams, Brown and Jones, respectively.
8. The slash or slant as in “1/2” or “feet/second.”
9. 201 pages. The worm eats through the 200 pages of the second and third books, but only one page of the first book. When the books are on the shelf, the first page of the first book and the 100th page of the second book are adjacent.
10. If not illegal, impossible. A man has to be alive to take the vows.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Bad habits are like a comfortable bed: easy to get into but hard to get out of.” -Anonymous
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.
