This is the second part of last week’s column, answering the question, “Why are some people right-handed and some left-handed?”
Last week, we discussed some of the history of right-hand preference, as observed in the Roman and Judeo-Christian traditions. There are some other theories concerning handedness. One associates the predominance of right-handedness with tool development. As tools were invented, more complicated ones were better suited for one hand, and were especially fashioned for this hand (presumably the right). Tools became prized possessions and as they were passed down from one generation to the next, one hand became predominant in activities.
Probably because of such social development, children showing left-hand tendencies were at one time discouraged from being left-handed. “Lefies” got down to about two percent of the population because of this. I remember some of my grade school teachers telling students to quit using their left hand and write with their right. Fortunately, that’s not done so much anymore.
Whatever the case, lefties have had a tough row to hoe. But, think about scissors or a bolt-action rifle. Left-handed people do have some special advantages. For example, in baseball, first base players are usually lefties. They can catch and throw to home and third base outside the baselines. Southpaw pitchers have various advantages to pitching to different batters, too. And, incidentally, the term “southpaw” was coined by a Chicago sportswriters as a way to describe left-handed pitchers, who on going into the stretch with a runner on first would face south in an old ballpark. Switch hitters are sometimes told to be left-handed, which gives them a half-step head start in going to first base.
Even we right-handers do some things left-handed. I shuffle cards right-handed but I deal left-handed. I don’t know why. Maybe because the deal is to the left (it’s easier).
Left-handers can hold their heads high. There have been many famous lefties. Try Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Charlie Chaplin, Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, Lefty Gomez (naturally), Robert Redford, Rex Harrison, Bubba Beauregard, Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo (maybe ambidextrous). Left on!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein (also a lefty!)
Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.