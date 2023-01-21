This is the second part of last week’s column, answering the question, “Why are some people right-handed and some left-handed?”

Last week, we discussed some of the history of right-hand preference, as observed in the Roman and Judeo-Christian traditions. There are some other theories concerning handedness. One associates the predominance of right-handedness with tool development. As tools were invented, more complicated ones were better suited for one hand, and were especially fashioned for this hand (presumably the right). Tools became prized possessions and as they were passed down from one generation to the next, one hand became predominant in activities.

