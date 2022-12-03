Question: How do medicines know where to go in your body to relieve pain and so on? (Asked by a curious pill popper.)
Reply: Yep, you pop a pill and hopefully some specific relief is achieved. How does the pill know where to go? Actually, it doesn’t “know.” After swallowing medicine, it goes through the digestive system and gets absorbed into the bloodstream. Basically, it goes almost everywhere.
For example, most pain relievers are “non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents” (NSAI). When there’s a pain problem, cells produce a chemical called prostaglandin. When your nerve endings pick up the presence of this chemical, they send messages to the brain telling where the pain is located. NSAI drugs work by inhibiting the production of prostaglandins, which create inflammation and soreness. Hence, fewer or no messages get to the brain and you are relieved, be it headache or back pain.
Some medications are designed to act on certain problems. For example, there are drugs to lower blood pressure. (How well I know.) Common to these are beta blockers. Selective beta blockers work by blocking the effects of adrenaline. Beta blockers have the effect of relaxing and widening blood vessels, thereby allowing blood to flow more easily through the arteries. The heart doesn’t have to pump as hard and blood pressure is reduced.
Unfortunately, not all medicines act only on the areas and functions that we want them to. As a result of being circulated in the blood, medicines may have unwanted side effects. For example, chemotherapy chemicals act on fast-growing, rapidly dividing cells (like cancer cells). However, hair is composed of fast-growing, rapidly dividing cells, too, and people undergoing chemotherapy treatments often lose their hair.
It is hoped that someday, medications will become more targeted — even targeted gene therapy.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): Some views of famous scientists:
“God does not play dice with the universe.” — Albert Einstein
“Einstein, don’t tell God what to do.” — Neils Bohr
“Not only does God play dice, but... he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen.” — Stephen Hawking
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.