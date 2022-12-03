Question: How do medicines know where to go in your body to relieve pain and so on? (Asked by a curious pill popper.)

Reply: Yep, you pop a pill and hopefully some specific relief is achieved. How does the pill know where to go? Actually, it doesn’t “know.” After swallowing medicine, it goes through the digestive system and gets absorbed into the bloodstream. Basically, it goes almost everywhere.

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.

Tags