Question: Why is a wiener in a bun called a hot dog? (Asked by a curious dog lover.)
Reply: Yes, a wiener or frank in a bun is our favorite hot dog. Both bun occupiers are sausages, either pork or beef, or a combination of the two. As the wiener and frank names imply, Vienna and Frankfurt in Europe lay claim to the creation of the sausages. Many German immigrants came to America in the 1880s, and street vendors sold these sausages, known as “dachshund sausages” because of their lengthy resemblance to the dog.
As the story goes, a sausage vendor in St. Louis sold his sausages so hot that he would supply gloves to his customers to help them hold the hot “dachshunds.” One day, he ran out of gloves and began giving them out inside a white bun instead. This practice became popular, and from a “hot dachshund” in a bun, the hot dog was born.
There are several other variations to this story, but this one gives the general idea. Would you like mustard or ketchup with that?
Question: Why is a football field called the “gridiron?” (Asked by an Eagles fan who is still sore after last week’s Super Bowl loss.)
Reply: First, let’s consider the gridiron. This is the name given to a metal grid for cooking over a fire. Metal rods are placed at right angles to form a grid with squares that look much like a checkerboard.
In the early days, the lines of football fields were laid out in this checkerboard pattern and the field was likened to a gridiron. In the 1920s, this grid system was phased out and football fields were instead marked with yard lines and hash marks that we still use today. However, the term “gridiron” is still used by some in reference to a football field.
Gridiron football evolved from English rugby and soccer. Unlike soccer, the players can touch, throw and carry the ball. Unlike rugby, each team controls the ball in alternating periods. American gridiron football developed as we have it today, but there were different developments. In Canadian football, for example, the game is played on a 110-yard field, has only three downs, and has only 12 players per team.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Alright, everyone line up alphabetically according to your height.” — Casey Stengel, baseball manager
