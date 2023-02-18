Question: Why is a wiener in a bun called a hot dog? (Asked by a curious dog lover.)

Reply: Yes, a wiener or frank in a bun is our favorite hot dog. Both bun occupiers are sausages, either pork or beef, or a combination of the two. As the wiener and frank names imply, Vienna and Frankfurt in Europe lay claim to the creation of the sausages. Many German immigrants came to America in the 1880s, and street vendors sold these sausages, known as “dachshund sausages” because of their lengthy resemblance to the dog.

