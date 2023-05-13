We haven’t had any trivia for a while, so let’s correct the situation.
• The Amazon River in South America carries more water than any other river in the world, and is responsible for about 20% of the fresh water that flows into the world’s oceans.
• The Atacama Desert in Northern Chile is the second driest region in the world. Some regions receive an average of 1 millimeter of rain a year, and others have seen no recordable rain gauge precipitation.
• What about the driest region of the world? Interior Antarctica is technically a desert and the driest place, precipitation-wise, in the world. There is a bit of precipitation in the coastal regions.
• An electric eel can generate up to 650 volts — more than 50 times that of a car battery.
• Infant beavers are called kittens.
• U.S. presidents who never attended college: George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Grover Cleveland and Harry S. Truman.
• Do you know what the “S” in “Harry S. Truman” stands for? Nothing. He didn’t have a middle name, and put the “S” there himself.
• U.S. presidents who never held any other elected office: Ulysses S. Grant, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Donald Trump.
• There are 100 to 150 milligrams of caffeine in an eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee.
• Coffee accounts for 75% of all the caffeine consumed in the U.S. and chocolate is second.
• Coffee is grown in over 45 countries throughout the world.
• Brazil accounts for almost one-third of the world’s coffee production, producing over 3.3 billion pounds per year.
• Hawaii is the only U.S. state that grows coffee. Some is also grown in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
And there you have it! Time for a cup of coffee.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.” — Dorothy Parker
Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.
