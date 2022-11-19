Question: A fly flies around in a room, then lands and walks on the ceiling. How does it maneuver to land upside down? (Asked by a curious observer.)

Reply: We are pretty much over fly season, but that’s a good question. There still may be a couple living indoors. At times, you may have seen a fly doing an upside-down, gravity-defying landing and walking on the ceiling. How does a fly get its feet up from in-flight?

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.

Tags