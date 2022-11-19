Question: A fly flies around in a room, then lands and walks on the ceiling. How does it maneuver to land upside down? (Asked by a curious observer.)
Reply: We are pretty much over fly season, but that’s a good question. There still may be a couple living indoors. At times, you may have seen a fly doing an upside-down, gravity-defying landing and walking on the ceiling. How does a fly get its feet up from in-flight?
And another good question: how does it stay there and walk around?
It was generally thought that flies get inverted for an upside-down landing by doing a fighter-like barrel roll just before landing. However, shutter-bug scientists with high-speed cameras have shown otherwise. Flies don’t flip — they flop! Prior to impact, a fly extends its forward legs over its head, makes contact with the ceiling, and uses the flight momentum to hoist the remainder of its body to the ceiling. More of an acrobatic flop than a fighter pilot roll or flip!
Once it has all six feet on the ceiling, a fly can remain in place because of foot pads under the claws attached to each of its feet. It was once thought that the curved shape of the pads allowed gripping to the ceiling. However, it was found that these pads are adhesive thanks to tiny hairs that produce an oily adhesive substance and allow the fly to stick to the ceiling and walk across it. (It is also thanks to these sticky, hairy pads that the fly is such a carrier of germs.)
I’m anticipating another fly-related question: Where do flies go in the winter? So, I’ll answer that one now. Flies try to find some place dry and relatively warm to spend the winter, such as holes in trees, and nooks and crannies in houses and buildings.
The common house fly has a life cycle of only 20 to 30 days, and many of them aren’t around when it turns cold. A typical female house fly can lay 100 to 150 eggs at a time (and up to 500 in the course of her lifetime).
These turn into worm-like maggots and then into pupae, from which the flies hatch. Most house flies survive in maggot or pupae form until the weather is warm enough to start hatching and mating again.
