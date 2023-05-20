QUESTION: In medical testing, what is that clothespin-like thing they put on your finger to measure blood oxygen? How does it do it? You can’t see any blood. (Asked by a curious heart patient.)

REPLY: When taking blood pressure in the doctor’s office, they usually put a device on our finger that measures your blood oxygen level. This common method is called pulse oximetry and the clothespin device is a pulse oximeter. It provides a non-invasive method for measuring a person’s blood oxygen (O2) saturation. The sensor device is placed on a thin part of the patient’s body, usually a fingertip or earlobe (across the foot for an infant). Then a pair of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) passes beams of red and infrared light through a pulsating capillary bed.

Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.