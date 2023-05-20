QUESTION: In medical testing, what is that clothespin-like thing they put on your finger to measure blood oxygen? How does it do it? You can’t see any blood. (Asked by a curious heart patient.)
REPLY: When taking blood pressure in the doctor’s office, they usually put a device on our finger that measures your blood oxygen level. This common method is called pulse oximetry and the clothespin device is a pulse oximeter. It provides a non-invasive method for measuring a person’s blood oxygen (O2) saturation. The sensor device is placed on a thin part of the patient’s body, usually a fingertip or earlobe (across the foot for an infant). Then a pair of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) passes beams of red and infrared light through a pulsating capillary bed.
The absorption of these two lights by the hemoglobin in red blood cells differs significantly between the arterial blood with oxygen and lacking oxygen.
Oxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more infrared light and allows more red light to pass through. The intensities of the transmitted light are detected by a photodiode and measured in terms of heart beats (pulses). The differences in intensities of the transmitted light represent the fraction of the blood with and without oxygen. (This is done on the pulsating arterial blood alone, and does not work on venous blood, skin, bone and, in some cases, nail polish.)
With the ratio of oxygenated blood and deoxygenated blood, the percentage of oxygen saturation in the blood is electronically calculated and displayed on a screen, normally in the 90% range. Since the measurement is done on blood pulses, the pulse rate is also given.
Why is blood oxygen important? Oxygen plays a vital role in every metabolic process in the body, not just in breathing processes. Compounds inside our cells are oxidized and this oxidation process is our main source of energy. Healthy cell processes in the body require adequate levels of oxygen. When deprived of adequate oxygen, cells can mutate or die. So the oximeter clothespin provides important information about our blood levels.
