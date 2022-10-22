Question: You explained in a recent article where the phrase “touchdown” came from. How about “punt”? (Asked by a curious football fan.)
Reply: Well, I’m glad you related that to football, because punt, punt and punt — we have three of them! I’ve done several columns on how tough the English language is, and this would be a good place to have an English lesson before I answer the question. Please take notes. There will be a quiz next period!
English has a bunch of words that are confusing. There are “homophones,” or words that are spelled differently but sound the same. An example would be “heel” and “heal.” I hope the bruise on my heel will heal!
Then, you have “homographs,” words that are spelled the same but pronounced differently. A good example would be “wound.” I wound the bandage around the wound on my arm.
Finally, there are “homonyms,” words that are pronounced and spelled the same but have different meanings, such as “bear.” I can’t bear to see the bear taken from the zoo.
“Punt” is in that last category: punt, punt and punt. All pronounced and spelled the same, but different meanings. One punt refers to a flat-bottomed boat, which comes from the Latin “ponto.” (Does a pontoon ring a bell?)
Another punt is the dimple in the bottom of a glass wine bottle — thought to come from the French “pontil,” the iron rod used to hold and shape soft glass.
Finally, the football punt: dropping the ball and kicking it before hitting the ground. (As opposed to a “drop kick” mainly used in rugby — letting the dropped ball hit the ground and kicking it on the bounce.)
It is not known for sure, but possibly this forcible forward kick comes from the idea of pushing a punt (boat) with a punt pole used to force the boat forward. This is opposed to a “bunt,” or gently tapping a pitched ball without a swing.
Are you confused? So am I. Forget the quiz next period.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Your fingers had fingertips, but your toes don’t have toetips. Yet, you can tiptoe but not tipfinger.” — Anonymous
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.