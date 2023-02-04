Question: Why do people say “bless you” after you sneeze? (Asked by a curious column reader with a cold.)
Reply: This one is an old one, but review is good! You have to go back in history for the answer. In ancient times, it was thought that sneezing was the body’s way of expelling evil spirits.
When you are sick or ill, you generally sneeze more — the illness being caused by the evil spirits, and boy, colds sure are evil! In the 14th century, the black (bubonic) plague spread across Europe, wiping out about a third of the population. Those afflicted had violent sneezing spasms. The Pope at the time decreed that anyone standing nearby a sneezing person should bless them with the hope that death might be averted.
This has carried down to today, and it remains customary to say “bless you” when someone sneezes. The most notable exception I can think of is in Germany, where “gesundheit” (which means “good health”) is used.
That was a short one! Some column readers have mentioned that they liked the column with my spoof of the English language and words that are spelled the same, but have different meanings (homographs). Here are a few more:
• They were too close to the door to close it.
• The buck does funny things when the does are present.
• They sent a sewer down to stitch a tear in the sewer line.
• To help with planting, the farmer taught his sow how to sow.
• Upon seeing the tear in my clothes, I shed a tear.
• I had to subject the subject to a series of tests.
• How can I intimate this to my most intimate friend?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Politics has become so expensive that it takes a lot of money, even to be defeated.” — Will Rogers
Curious about something? Email your questions to Dr. Jerry Wilson at curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.