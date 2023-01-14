Question: Why are some people right-handed and some left-handed? (Asked by a curious “lefty.”)
Reply: Most animals have a preferred paw or hand to perform tasks, but it appears that only humans have a species preference for the right hand. About 90% of the human population is predominately right-handed. Of the other 10%, there are predominately left-handed (perhaps 8%), while the others are ambidextrous — capable of using either hand about equally as well.
It is not known why some people are right-handed and others are left-handed. There have been studies and theories concerning association with the right and left parts of the brain, and even that handedness is partially genetic. However, as far as I know, there is no conclusive scientific answer.
The vast majority of right-hand preference might indeed be because of social pressure resulting from historical cultural effects. For example, it has been speculated that the right got the “upper hand” because the heart lies on the left side of the body. In battle, one would carry a shield with the left hand so as to better protect the heart. Meanwhile, the right hand did the activity of wielding a sword or some other weapon.
The Romans were very right-hand oriented. They adopted the right-hand handshake (to show there was no weapon in the fighting hand), and giving a breast salute to the heart is easier to do with the right hand. The Roman right-hand preference is a bit evident in their words for right and left: dexter means “right,” and sinister means “left.” These are also where we derive the words “dexterous,” meaning skillful or artful, and “sinister,” meaning threatening evil or harm.
Even in the Judeo-Christian tradition, there seems to be a religious right-hand preference. In both the Old and New Testaments, there are positions of grace “at the right hand of God.” Also, in Matthew (25:31-42), Jesus talks about separating the sheep from the goats (sheep on the right, goats on the left), and it was a good thing to be with the rightful sheep.
There are some other theories about handedness, but I think this is a good stopping place for now. Come back next week for Part 2!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Research is what I’m doing when I don’t know what I’m doing.” — Wernher Von Braun
