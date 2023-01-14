Question: Why are some people right-handed and some left-handed? (Asked by a curious “lefty.”)

Reply: Most animals have a preferred paw or hand to perform tasks, but it appears that only humans have a species preference for the right hand. About 90% of the human population is predominately right-handed. Of the other 10%, there are predominately left-handed (perhaps 8%), while the others are ambidextrous — capable of using either hand about equally as well.

