QUESTION: Why are our back teeth that sometimes never develop called “wisdom” teeth? (Asked by a wisdom tooth developer.)
REPLY: This is an old one, but there are probably some new sets of teeth around. Humans usually have 20 primary (baby or milk) teeth and 32 permanent teeth, with 3 molars on each side, up and down. The third molars in the back are often referred to as wisdom teeth. These molars may come in (erupt) normally and be functional. However, they often crowd the jaw and become impacted, requiring surgical removal.
It is believed that genetically these back molars are being phased out. Early humans used the back teeth quite a bit for tearing and chewing tough foods. But as we evolved, there was less and less use. Today, with our processed foods, we don’t really need them.
Anyhow, there are a couple of explanations as to why they are called “wisdom” teeth. One holds that these teeth used to come in between the ages of 17 and 25 years of age. People assumed this was a time of maturity, which is usually accompanied with the gaining of some wisdom. On the other hand, it seems today that the molars are coming later in life, when you are older and wiser; hence, wisdom teeth!
Take your choice. Personally, I prefer the latter explanation. However, I’m not a good example since I never cut my wisdom teeth. I know what you’re thinking: I’m not wise enough. And that’s probably true! But when it comes to teeth, I’ve always been short changed. Even the tooth fairy left me dimes instead of quarters.
