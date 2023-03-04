QUESTION: Why are our back teeth that sometimes never develop called “wisdom” teeth? (Asked by a wisdom tooth developer.)

REPLY: This is an old one, but there are probably some new sets of teeth around. Humans usually have 20 primary (baby or milk) teeth and 32 permanent teeth, with 3 molars on each side, up and down. The third molars in the back are often referred to as wisdom teeth. These molars may come in (erupt) normally and be functional. However, they often crowd the jaw and become impacted, requiring surgical removal.

