I was reading “Facts About the Human Body,” by Eric Bel. Here are a few facts that I thought you might find interesting.

• Nerve impulses to and from the brain travel as fast as 170 mph.

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.