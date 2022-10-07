I started to name this column ‘Late bloomers,’ but then I thought better of it. The fact is plants bloom exactly on time for their life cycle. I certainly didn’t want to imply that anything blooming now is in some way running behind schedule. It is a gardener’s delight to have a few of those October-blooming plants to brighten up pumpkin spice season!

Of course, most folks think of mums this time of year, and Autumn mums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium) come in a wide variety of styles. They are garden-hardy in our zone and make a handy late-season nectar source for pollinators. Site plants in full sun and well-drained soil.

Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.