I started to name this column ‘Late bloomers,’ but then I thought better of it. The fact is plants bloom exactly on time for their life cycle. I certainly didn’t want to imply that anything blooming now is in some way running behind schedule. It is a gardener’s delight to have a few of those October-blooming plants to brighten up pumpkin spice season!
Of course, most folks think of mums this time of year, and Autumn mums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium) come in a wide variety of styles. They are garden-hardy in our zone and make a handy late-season nectar source for pollinators. Site plants in full sun and well-drained soil.
New England Aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae) is another fall beauty, with yellow-centered, purple-pink flowers. Thankfully, it doesn’t mind our clay soils. The plants can get rather large, topping out at 7 feet. We are at the southern end of its range, so it does benefit from a bit of afternoon shade.
The South Carolina state wildflower is also a fall bloomer. Tall goldenrod (Solidago altissima) grows abundantly along our roads and highways. It’s one of many goldenrod species recognized for their brilliant gold inflorescences. Please don’t mistake it for ragweed, the true culprit for many allergy sufferers. Goldenrod prefers full sun, tolerates drought, and is deer resistant.
Swamp sunflower’s (Helianthus angustifolius) annual display of golden, 2-inch, daisy-like blooms has just begun. These tall, perennial plants can reach 5 to 8 feet in height. They need a sunny spot in the back of the border. There is a lovely patch of plants in the rain garden in front of the Extension office.
Grasses are an often-overlooked source of beauty in the fall. The airy panicles of purple love grass (Eragrostis spectabilis) appear like rosy clouds in the landscape. Another fall show-stopper is the elegant river oats (Chasmanthium latifolium). The seed heads turn a majestic golden hue as they ripen as if to announce the arrival of the harvest season.
