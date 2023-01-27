This year’s garden golden child

Rudbeckia

The National Garden Bureau’s perennial of the year for 2023 is rudbeckia. A hearty and cheerful plant, rudbeckia certainly deserves this recognition. Rudbeckias are versatile and require little maintenance. Their golden, daisy-like blooms deserve a spot in every garden.

The genus is native to North America and is comprised of more than 20 species. Their common names vary, with several versions of black-eyed Susan and coneflower in the mix. (Not to be confused with another genus called coneflower — Echinacea). Some species, like Rudbeckia hirta, are shorter-lived and are considered to exhibit more of an annual or biennial life cycle. The most common perennial species in home garden cultivation is Rudbeckia fulgida. Its vigor and hardiness have lent to the development of many cultivars, including Goldstrum and American Gold Rush.

Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.