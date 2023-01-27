The National Garden Bureau’s perennial of the year for 2023 is rudbeckia. A hearty and cheerful plant, rudbeckia certainly deserves this recognition. Rudbeckias are versatile and require little maintenance. Their golden, daisy-like blooms deserve a spot in every garden.
The genus is native to North America and is comprised of more than 20 species. Their common names vary, with several versions of black-eyed Susan and coneflower in the mix. (Not to be confused with another genus called coneflower — Echinacea). Some species, like Rudbeckia hirta, are shorter-lived and are considered to exhibit more of an annual or biennial life cycle. The most common perennial species in home garden cultivation is Rudbeckia fulgida. Its vigor and hardiness have lent to the development of many cultivars, including Goldstrum and American Gold Rush.
Rudbeckia fulgida forms spreading clumps that reach 2 to 3 feet tall. Its brown-centered golden blooms are typically 2 to 3 inches wide, appearing in the late summer and into fall. As native plants, they provide numerous ecological benefits in the landscape. The flowers are attractive to pollinators, the plant is a host to caterpillars, and the seeds are attractive to songbirds. Besides being a lovely, long-blooming landscape plant, they make excellent cut flowers.
Site the plants in full sun in well-drained soil. They are drought and deer tolerant. Black-eyed Susan pairs well with ornamental grasses and blue and purple flowering perennials like bluestar, salvia, blazing star, or joe pye weed. Mature clumps can be divided to reinvigorate the original plant and propagate new plants. For more information, see the HGIC online factsheet 1192, rudbeckia.
Our next lunch and learn presentation of the year is noon Feb. 3 at the Greenwood Extension office. Feel free to bring your own lunch or snack. Join us from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 in front of the office for a Crape Myrtle pruning demonstration. The demonstration is weather permitting.
Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.