Years ago, my family would make cookies for weeks leading up to Christmas.

Of course, there were the old standbys like chocolate chip and sugar cookies. Mom would break out the cookie press and make butter press cookies in various shapes and flavors like mint, anise, almond, coconut, and the like. But no cookie made us laugh like the gingerbread men. Our gingerbread men usually had raisins for eyes and buttons. My cheeky grandfather would derail our home-baked assembly line with raisins placed in anatomically correct locations, causing grandma to giggle uncontrollably. And when grandma laughed, everyone laughed.

Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.