Years ago, my family would make cookies for weeks leading up to Christmas.
Of course, there were the old standbys like chocolate chip and sugar cookies. Mom would break out the cookie press and make butter press cookies in various shapes and flavors like mint, anise, almond, coconut, and the like. But no cookie made us laugh like the gingerbread men. Our gingerbread men usually had raisins for eyes and buttons. My cheeky grandfather would derail our home-baked assembly line with raisins placed in anatomically correct locations, causing grandma to giggle uncontrollably. And when grandma laughed, everyone laughed.
The star of gingerbread is ginger. The spice brings a heat that balances with the sweetness of molasses and sugar to produce that classic Christmas flavor. It comes from the rhizome of Zingiber officinale, or true ginger, one of the oldest known spices. A tropical perennial, it forms 2- to 4-foot tall clumps of herbaceous foliage and cone-like, green flower spikes with creamy/yellow flowers. The underground stem, or rhizome, is dried and powdered for uses like baking, sliced or diced for fresh use in sautés, pickles, or stews, and even candied for use in desserts and treats.
Don’t confuse true ginger with wild ginger (Asarum and Hexastylis species) or ginger lily (Hedychium species.) Wild ginger is noticeably different, with heart-shaped leaves staying less than 10 to 12 inches in height. Ginger lilies are related to true ginger and have similar foliage with showy, fragrant flowers. The white ginger lily, Hedychium coronarium, (also called butterfly lily), is a popular and attractive garden plant. Factsheets on both wild ginger and ginger lily are available online at hgic.clemson.edu.
Peel the thin skin of fresh ginger by sliding it off with a spoon so as not to waste any of the flavorful, fleshy tissue below. Make a simple tea by pouring hot water over thinly sliced ginger. Fresh ginger is also fantastic in homemade teriyaki sauce. I usually combine ⅓ cup brown sugar, ⅓ cup soy sauce, two tablespoons apple cider vinegar, ½ teaspoon of garlic, and a teaspoon or more of diced ginger.
Ginger is often consumed to aid in digestion and calm upset tummies. That effect is negated when you have had one too many gingerbread men in one sitting. At least, that’s how I remember it.
