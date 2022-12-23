Time is a precious gift. Time is constantly under great demand, and we never know when it is going to run out.
So, when volunteers give their time to our community, it is so important to recognize their actions.
I’m humbled by the service hours local Master Gardeners provide to support the efforts of Clemson Extension here in Greenwood.
The widely accepted estimate values an hour’s work by a volunteer at $29.95 in 2022. As of writing this article, Master Gardeners reported serving 2,031 hours in Greenwood County in 2022. That’s more than $60K in monetary terms.
That doesn’t include the gas and mileage (more than 9,000 miles!) they spent, nor the money they saved our clients by providing sound advice. We also can’t begin to place a value on the ecological impact of their actions.
This year Master Gardeners taught classes and workshops such as Dividing Perennials, Growing Azaleas, Avoiding Invasive Plants, SC Butterflies and their Host Plants, Gardening for Monarchs, Ecological Gardening and much more.
They held Ask a Master Gardener events and provided activities at Kidfest and IMAGINE Steam. Master Gardeners traveled with me to Sumter to appear on Making it Grow (airing Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on SCETV.)
They provided hours and hours of beautification in Uptown Greenwood. Master Gardeners renovated the rain garden by our office and provided tours and educational signage.
Honestly, Master Gardeners do so much in our county that I can’t keep tabs on it all.
I invite you to get to know our Master Gardeners at one of their events. We have a monthly lunch and learn program at the extension office on the first Thursday of the month.
The Lakelands Master Gardeners also have a Facebook page where you can keep up with their ongoing activities. It’s always more fun to learn from someone passionate about a topic, and you could not ask for a more enthusiastic bunch to learn from!
We will hold our next Master Gardener training course in the fall of 2023 after the program gets some curriculum updates.
You can find more information online at clemson.edu/extension/mg/.
Please note our office will be closed through Jan. 3.
Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541.
Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.
