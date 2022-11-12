It’s not really a request. It’s more of a demand, really.
You can bank on it at our house, deep in the middle of the night. Or I suppose you could call it the wee hours of the morning, if that’s how you want to look at it.
Either way, it comes at about 3 a.m., maybe a little earlier, maybe a little later, drawing my wife or me from the depths of sleep. It’s a 12-pound alarm clock, baying and pawing at the back door in our kitchen, insisting on going outside.
That alarm clock is, of course, Ollie, the family dog. Long known in this column space as the Kansas City Dog — because my wife and daughter bought him six years ago against my wishes while I was off at a baseball game in Kansas City — he’s a little black morkipoo (I know, I know) that plays an outsized role in our lives despite his diminutive stature. And yes, he is named for the discount store Ollie’s.
I can’t remember exactly when Ollie’s habit of going outside in the middle of the night began, but it’s been going on for quite some time. If, somehow, his howling at the backdoor fails to wake us, he tries a different tactic: He climbs up on the bed and stands on top of one of us until we get up and let him out the backdoor. He will literally stand on my head, if need be.
You might be wondering, “How does a 12-pound morkipoo get up onto a king-size bed?” Well, he uses the dog stairs that we have at the foot of the bed, obviously. (Yes, we are those people. My grandfathers are judging me from Heaven.)
I’m not mad at the fact that our dog lets us know when he needs to go outside and, um, “take care of business.” But the thing is, that isn’t always what’s happening in those late-night trips. Sometimes we open the back door and he runs out on the deck, then turns on a dime and tries to run right back in the house. It’s at that point that I have to stand at the door, at 3 a.m. with the deck and backyard lights now cutting through the darkness, and order him out to the yard to “go potty.” My next-door neighbor is probably plotting my death.
What Ollie’s really angling for is a dog treat, which he knows he’ll receive when he comes back inside. A midnight snack, if you will. Only after he has secured that treat will he allow us to shuffle back off to bed for a few more hours of sleep.
Basically, Ollie’s a third-shift dog. Once all the humans in the house go off to bed, he kicks into high gear. This is barely hyperbole. He spends most of the day and large hunks of the evening taking snoozles on the back of the recliner in the living room or on the rug in the sunroom. Then, when the hour grows late, he gets cranked up.
Last week I had to work late covering local political races on election night. As such, I was in downtown Columbia until well after midnight as the ballots were being counted. Most of the world was quiet as I finally made my way home, just after 2 a.m. Well, except for Ollie. He was wide open when I arrived at the house, playing with dog toys, demanding snacks, and alerting at even the faintest rustling noise from outside. The good news is he didn’t have to wake anyone up to let him outside that night, because I was already up.
You’ve heard of night owls. Well, I have a night morkipoo. A nocturnal dog. A Kansas City Vampire.
If you need someone to take the third shift, Ollie is ready.