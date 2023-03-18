The Madness is back. It smells rubbery
Buy Now

Behold, a 2023 Pizza Hut NCAA Final Four mini-basketball.

It was not like any mobile takeout order I’ve picked up any time recently.

The woman at the front counter was just finishing up with another customer when I stepped through the door one afternoon last week. She smiled as I walked up to the register.

Chris Trainor is a contributing columnist for the Index-Journal. Contact him at ChrisTrainorSC@yahoo.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ChrisTrainorSC. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

Tags