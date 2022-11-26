It was one of those text messages that seemingly came out of nowhere, in the way only a certain type of parent-to-parent text at 9:17 p.m. can.
“Charley says she feels sick,” my wife texted me recently, referring to our 14-year-old daughter. “Like a cold is coming on. Nose is running.”
In some houses, such a message would simply be a statement of fact. But in our house, it’s like the Bat Signal. It means it’s time for me to swing into action.
And by “swing into action” I mean taking rudimentary measures to diagnose and treat the encroaching illness. In every household there is one parent designated as an emergency nurse, and in our house that’s me. My wife jokingly refers to me as “Dr. Trainor” in these moments. While I did go to college for six years, I am no doctor.
But I can do those time-honored things parents have been doing for generations.
First, I usually start with taking my daughter’s temperature. But unlike when we were kids and they used to make us hold the thermometer under our tongue, always a dicey proposition, I instead use a digital thermometer. You just point it right at the patient’s forehead, pull the trigger and, voila, you have their temperature.
I became ruthlessly proficient with the digital thermometer during the worst times of the pandemic. I looked like Captain Kirk with his phaser, running around the house taking temperatures every day. I’d even take the dog’s temperature. (He never had a fever.)
Next, I move on to another highly scientific medical measure: Making my daughter stick out her tongue while I shine a flashlight in her mouth and look at the back of her throat. Now, to be certain, I have no particular idea what I’m looking for when I do this. It always ends up just looking like the back of a throat to me. That’s what it looks like to at least 94% of parents. And yet we soldier on, year after year, shining flashlights in our kids’ mouths.
It’s sort of like when your car breaks down on the side of the highway and, despite the fact you have no mechanical inclination, you still pop the hood and look at the engine. In those instances I always return to a single phrase: “Yep, that’s an engine.”
Finally, it’s time for the medicine. I don’t know about you, but we keep a robust number of cold medicines on-hand at seemingly all times. Kids cold medicine, adult cold medicine, daytime stuff, nighttime stuff, cough drops and so on.
It is of note that, in a world that is ever changing, where technology and innovation and sweeping social movements and new discoveries keep us in a constant state of hurtling forward, there are some things that remain steadfastly the same. And one of those things is that kids hate taking medicine.
An otherwise reasonable child, my daughter resists taking cold medicine at every turn. Her argument, perhaps reasonable, is that it tastes horrible. My counter argument is that it’s not supposed to taste good. It is medicine, after all. It’s not soda or candy.
However, it should be noted that at least 81% of grandmothers do believe that Schweppes ginger ale has medicinal properties. When I was a kid it seemed like all ailments could be cured with just three things: ginger ale, saltine crackers and a morning spent on the couch watching “The Price is Right.” I bet you didn’t know that Bob Barker could cure the lame, but facts are facts. You’d always get to feeling better right around the time they started spinning the big wheel and that third ginger ale kicked in. (I don’t know if current “Price is Right” host Drew Carey has those same healing powers.)
Alas, we had no ginger ale on-hand when my daughter was recently under the weather, so we had to stick to actual cold medicine, under the order of Dr. Trainor. I’m always at the ready with my trusty flashlight and digital thermometer.