Sometimes a simple photo can take you to unexpected places, at least in your memory.
Such was the case earlier this week when a friend — former longtime Lander University mainstay and Index-Journal contributor Paul Crutcher — jokingly posted a photo in a thread on my Facebook page.
To some it would have been, on its face, an innocuous, not-especially-remarkable photo. But for me it unlocked a tumbling series of recollections of times that have long slipped away.
It was a picture of a Corn Dog 7 restaurant. For younger readers, that likely doesn’t mean much. But for those of us of a certain age, the mention of Corn Dog 7 likely recalls the heyday of the mall.
Now, in this case I’m referring specifically to the Greenwood Mall — formerly Crosscreek — which, as some might recall, for many years had a Corn Dog 7, right across from what was the Waldenbooks store. The corn dog shop (and the Waldenbooks) are, of course, now long gone.
But when I say “the mall,” I’m thinking not only of Greenwood’s mall, but also many of the malls that were an indelible part of American life for decades, but have now seen their status fade from the cultural consciousness. Malls are still around, certainly, but are largely a diminished version of what they once were.
That photo of Corn Dog 7, however, brought back a flood of memories. Is it possible to smell a photograph? Because I could smell that one. It was the unmistakable mix of fried corn dogs and cigarette smoke. When I was a kid, Corn Dog 7 was the “other” restaurant in the mall, the place folks went when Chick-fil-A got too crowded.
Mostly, though, the picture triggered nostalgia for going to the mall at Christmastime, whether it be in Greenwood or in another city. Sometimes you would go for the obvious reason: to shop and knock a bunch of items off your Christmas list all at once.
But, seemingly more often, many of us would end up at the mall in December for other reasons. Maybe it was to see the man in red himself, Santa Claus. In my youth, I always thought the Augusta Mall always had the best Santa, because he was a big guy with a real beard, which was key. Nothing will take a kid out of the magic like a 150-pound mall Santa with a fake beard.
I can remember going to the Haywood Mall in Greenville during the holiday season when I was young, and my Dad driving up and down the rows literally searching for a single parking space. Sometimes he’d do that thing where he’d spot someone leaving and walking back to their vehicle, and we’d creep along behind them, waiting for them to load their packages into their trunk and back out, so we could then swing into the space.
On several occasions we abandoned looking for a parking space and just hopped the curb and parked on the grass at the edge of the mall property. It’s hard now to imagine a time when every single parking space would be taken at a mall, but that was the case back then.
Mostly a Christmastime day at the mall back then was a time for people-watching and toy store browsing. For thumbing through comic books at the bookstore and burning through a pocketful of quarters at the arcade. For gazing at the holiday decorations that inevitably filled the communal spaces and trying to find the patience to make it through the long line to see Santa.
And, yes, there was the Corn Dog 7, right in the middle of it all. I went back there this week, if only in my memory. Thanks for the pic, Paul.