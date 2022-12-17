Sometimes a simple photo can take you to unexpected places, at least in your memory.

Such was the case earlier this week when a friend — former longtime Lander University mainstay and Index-Journal contributor Paul Crutcher — jokingly posted a photo in a thread on my Facebook page.

Chris Trainor is a contributing columnist for the Index-Journal. Contact him at ChrisTrainorSC@yahoo.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ChrisTrainorSC. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.