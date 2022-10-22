Never trust Twitter when it comes to biscuit picking.
The ubiquitous social media platform is good for a few things. Instant reaction to ballgames, finding out about a new band or movie, arguing with people you’ve never met about public health policy. You know, the usual.
But when it comes to the biscuit wars, I’m afraid some of my fellow tweeters are sadly misinformed.
Last weekend, I ran a poll on Twitter, and it asked a very simple question, buffered by a suggestion: “Better breakfast biscuits? (Search your soul).”
Now, I don’t know how much soul-searching anyone did, but the poll offered just two choices as to who has better breakfast biscuits: Bojangles or Hardee’s.
The poll ended up generating a perhaps surprising bit of interest, with 460 people participating. There were numerous comments from people arguing their case, with opinions ranging from “Hardee’s breakfast is elite” to “Cajun filet biscuits and Bo Rounds are hard to beat.” At least one person accused another of blasphemy, and one guy strayed completely and wrote in Godfrey’s in Hodges.
But despite the discourse, when the smoke cleared the winner of the poll was clear: Bojangles received 63.3% of the 460 votes cast, while Hardee’s ended up with 36.7%.
With all due respect to my friends who leaned toward Bo — those Cajun filet biscuits are something, I’ll admit — I have to call foul on this one. Someone needs to form a committee, because I reject the results of this poll. The tweeters got it wrong.
Hardee’s, in fact, has the best breakfast biscuits.
OK, I’ll admit there may be some nostalgia at play in the demonstrative nature of my position on the matter. While Hardee’s does make a damn fine biscuit — I had an ultimate omelet biscuit from there right before I typed this — there are other factors that play into my memory when leaning toward them in the poll.
When I was growing up in Abbeville, there were a number of years in which Hardee’s was the only chain fast food restaurant in town. Others came along later, but for a long time, Hardee’s was the show. As such, it became a sort of unofficial town hall in the morning time.
I can remember dashing in before school to grab a biscuit and seeing all of the old men gathered at the booths and tables off to the right, with cups of Rise and Shine coffee at their fingertips and plates of biscuits and gravy sitting in front of them. A stack of various newspapers would inevitably be somewhere on the tables and, back in those days, there was likely to be a plume of cigarette smoke settling over top of the group. They would hold forth about politics, of course, and sports and every other topic about which they had deemed one another experts. It was what you would call watercooler talk, except instead of water there were hash rounds.
The Abbeville Hardee’s stayed so busy at breakfast back then that customers and employees were on a first-name basis, and some of the employees — Annie Smith, Robert Fossett and many others — were essentially local legends.
The old Hardee’s in Abbeville (they’ve since built a new one right next to the old one, which is, uh, another column for another day) also was a place where teens honed their skills when learning how to drive a stick shift car. That’s because the drive-thru inexplicably had a large, steep ramp to the pick-up window. Nothing would make a 16-year-old rookie driving a stick shift sweat more than waiting on that ramp with another car tucked right behind them in line. Roll back and it was going to be a long day.
So, OK, maybe it’s more than just the buttery biscuits that made me lean toward Hardee’s in that recent poll. Maybe it was something from the deep memory.
Some things just live on, together. Like biscuits and stick shifts.