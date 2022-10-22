Never trust Twitter when it comes to biscuit picking.

The ubiquitous social media platform is good for a few things. Instant reaction to ballgames, finding out about a new band or movie, arguing with people you’ve never met about public health policy. You know, the usual.

Chris Trainor is a contributing columnist for the Index-Journal. Contact him at ChrisTrainorSC@yahoo.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ChrisTrainorSC. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

Tags