Everything comes back around eventually. Sometimes it just takes 35 years.
The holidays are upon us, and we all have certain traditions we rekindle each year, whether it be associated with Christmas or New Year’s. And one of my traditions usually puts me on the road for a few days during the holidays.
Since 2000, I’ve been lucky enough to attend – with some varying combination of family and friends – every bowl game in which the University of South Carolina football team has played. That’s a total of 15 bowls during the course of two decades, with a lot of miles on the odometer and plenty of memorable games (and a few stinkers) in the memory bank.
There have been short runs, like last season’s quick drive to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and long hauls, including a couple of trips to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. I don’t know if you’ve ever driven to Shreveport, but those who have know that it’s roughly as far from South Carolina as, say, Neptune. The Gamecocks last played in the Independence Bowl in 2014, and I’m STILL in the process of driving home. I’m sending this column from the car.
I was there for all those Outback Bowls in Tampa (the Gamecocks have played in it five times), including the year that kicker Daniel Weaver barely cleared the crossbar on a game-winning field goal against Ohio State, and the time Jadeveon Clowney hit that poor running back from Michigan so hard it sent his helmet flying off his head. As they said in “Bull Durham,” anything that flies that far ought to have a stewardess on it.
There have been bowl games where I’ve been in T-shirts, baking in the Florida sun, and bowls where the weather has been just the opposite. The 2009 Papa John’s Bowl in Birmingham, Alabama was legitimately the coldest I have ever been in my life. I still haven’t thawed out completely. It was so cold that day that, when we walked out of our hotel on the morning of the game, the fountain out front was frozen completely solid. It didn’t help that the Gamecocks got thumped by UConn that day, and the stadium ran out of pizza during a game named for Papa John’s.
As you might have heard, the Gamecocks are headed to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville this year, to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This particular game has been a rarity for South Carolina in the modern era. In fact, this will be the Gamecocks’ first trip to the Gator Bowl in 35 years.
And for me, it will be a return to the scene of my first bowl game experience.
The last time the Gamecocks went to the Gator Bowl was 1987, when they played (and ultimately lost to) LSU. I was 9 years old at the time, a third grader at Greenville St. Elementary School in Abbeville. While I had been to games at Williams-Brice Stadium at that point, I had never been to a bowl.
That year my Dad and my Uncle Dave invited me to tag along to the Gator Bowl with them. This was a major development for a young Carolina fan. Uncle Dave borrowed a friend’s custom van for the trip, and we took off to Florida. Nothing says 1987 quite like a custom van.
A highlight from the trip – aside from the game, of course – came when Dad and Uncle Dave tried to go to the dog racing track down there in Florida, with me in tow. As it turns out, 9-year-olds weren’t allowed at the dog track. I wasn’t planning on wagering any of my allowance money, but the powers that be were undeterred.
And so now, more than three decades later, the Gamecocks are finally back in the Gator Bowl, and I’m planning to head down there. I don’t have a custom van, so I guess the SUV will have to do. Jacksonville awaits.
I want to take a moment here to dedicate this column to Chris Brown, the longtime proprietor of Corley’s Market in Greenwood. Chris died this week at the age of 54. A friend to many, gone far too soon. He was a steadfast Gamecock fan, and I used his tickets on the east side of Williams-Brice Stadium on several occasions through the years. I have no doubt he would have loved the trip to the upcoming Gator Bowl. Rest in peace, sir. Go Cocks.