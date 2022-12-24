No doubt, at some point or other, you’ve been driving along in your car some December in South Carolina, the sun shining through your windshield and your hair jostling gently from the breeze of the air conditioner running at nearly full blast, when the Dean Martin Christmas classic “Let It Snow” comes across the radio.
“Oh the weather outside is frightful,” Martin croons in the opening verse, and we chuckle in defiance.
“Sure, Dean,” we say, mockingly, as we take a sip of our lemonade and reach for our sunglasses, embracing the reality of another balmy Christmas in the South.
Until now.
While there isn’t any snow in the forecast, for once that opening line of Martin’s holiday tune has come to pass: The weather outside IS Frightful.
As I was prepping this column, the predicted temperature for the Lakelands area was set to fall as low as 11 degrees on the morning of Christmas Eve. With the wind chill, some were predicting the “feels like” temperature in some parts of the Upstate could fall as low as -5 degrees. Yes, that’s a “minus” symbol. On the temperature. In South Carolina.
Let me step aside here to address the idea of a “feels like” temperature. Why do we say this? In my mind, if it “feels like” -5, then it’s -5. That’s almost as silly as when you visit the states out west and it’s 105 degrees but they claim it’s a “dry heat.” No, sir, it is 105 degrees.
As for the arctic blast that has swept across the Palmetto State, let’s be real about it: We aren’t built for this, y’all. Oh sure, we get some cold nights every winter, but when you start talking about temps in the single digits? That’s just hateful. And to think, there are people who live in parts of the country where this is the norm. And they live there on purpose.
Now, despite this polar scourge that has descended upon us on this holiday weekend, let me go ahead and answer a question some have already asked me: Yes, I will be wearing shorts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, just as I do every other day of the year. I’ll bundle up on top, to be sure, with a heavy jacket and cap. But the lower legs will remain bare, as ever. My shins are impervious to the cold at this point, conditioned by years of being exposed to the elements year-round. Though the pockets in my cargo shorts will come in handy. I can keep an extra pair of gloves in there.
If it’s going to be this cold right at the holidays, it almost seems unfair that we aren’t supposed to get any snow to go along with it. I would like to see one white Christmas in my lifetime.
However, it’s probably for the best that it’s not in the forecast this time around. When it’s 32 degrees and it snows, that’s cute and fun. That’s Bedford Falls in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” But 11 degrees and snow? That’s just a tundra. That’s Hoth from “Empire Strikes Back.”
But one thing this blistering cold won’t slow down, kids, is old Kris Kringle. Indeed, Santa thrives in this kind of weather. These are perfect conditions for him and his team of reindeer, and you better believe he’s ready to ride. So don’t forget to leave him some milk and cookies (actually, I’m told he’d prefer a Coke and a burrito), and then go bundle up for the night. He’s got your house on his list.
Merry Christmas, my friends. Grab an extra blanket, try to stay warm and keep your eyes on the sky.
